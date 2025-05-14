Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery

The 27-year-old painfully clashed into the goalpost during Nottingham Forest's EPL game with Leicester

Medical sources explain that under certain circumstances, Awoniyi's condition could prove fatal

Taiwo Awoniyi is currently in intensive care and has been placed in a medically induced coma after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery.

The Nottingham Forest forward suffered the alarming injury during his side’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday, May 11—a game that also featured Ghana’s Jordan Ayew.

Taiwo Awoniyi arrives at Selhurst Park for Nottingham's EPL game with Crystal Palace on May 5, 2025. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Taiwo Awoniyi's abdominal injury: How the incident unfolded

The unsettling moment occurred late in the match when Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while attempting to convert a cross.

Despite receiving immediate attention from the medical team, he briefly returned to the pitch.

With the clash finely poised and European qualification still in reach, Awoniyi tried to soldier on.

However, his movement was clearly restricted, and he struggled to contribute as Forest pushed for a decisive goal.

Ironically, the Super Eagles frontman had only been introduced five minutes earlier as a substitute for Ibrahim Sangare.

Awoniyi's emergency procedure and recovery updates

Two days after the incident, on Tuesday, May 13, Nottingham Forest issued a statement confirming that the severity of the damage had necessitated urgent surgical intervention.

The striker was rushed to hospital, and following a detailed medical assessment on Monday, doctors performed the initial phase of a complex operation.

According to a BBC report, the medical team placed Awoniyi in a coma to aid recovery and manage post-operative complications.

The second stage of the surgical process was expected to be concluded on Wednesday, May 14.

Per Mail Sport, early indications suggest the procedure has gone well. Forest added that the player is “recovering well.”

Medical sources familiar with such cases warn that this type of internal injury can, under certain circumstances, prove fatal, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.

Taiwo Awoniyi's injury record

This latest ordeal adds to a long list of fitness issues the 27-year-old has faced since joining Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin.

His time in the Premier League has been marred by recurring setbacks.

Data from Transfermarkt reveals that he has been sidelined for a total of 340 days across three seasons due to a variety of physical concerns, ranging from a groin strain and broken nose to persistent thigh troubles.

When will Taiwo Awoniyi return to the pitch?

With just two fixtures left in the 2024/25 campaign, a return before the season’s conclusion is virtually ruled out.

His resilience on the pitch has been evident, and many will be hoping he brings that same strength to his healing process.

Ghanaian defender undergoes successful surgery

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has successfully undergone surgery to address an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Ghanaian right-back is expected to miss the remainder of the season following the setback sustained during a match against Lille.

Source: YEN.com.gh