Rio Ferdinand was hospitalised after a severe illness left him bedridden with headaches, vertigo, and vomiting

The illness forced Ferdinand to miss key punditry roles, including Arsenal vs PSG and Manchester United vs Bilbao

Now back home and recovering, Ferdinand expressed gratitude for the medical team and support received

Football legend and popular pundit Rio Ferdinand has spoken for the first time about a recent health crisis that saw him miss high-profile media duties and left fans concerned about his well-being.

The ex-England defender was notably absent during the second legs of the European semi-finals, including Arsenal’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United’s game against Athletic Bilbao.

However, narrating his ordeal on his podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents, he has detailed the frightening experience that led to his unexpected hospitalisation.

Rio Ferdinand hospitalised

Ferdinand initially brushed off his symptoms as a severe case of “man flu,” jokingly referencing the term often used to describe exaggerated male reactions to common illnesses.

But the situation quickly escalated. The 45-year-old described being struck by an intense virus that left him bedridden and barely able to open his eyes, as quoted by Daily Mail.

"I genuinely thought I was done," he confessed during the episode.

He recounted how the pain began with a crushing headache that felt like his head was being squeezed in a vice.

The former centre-back, who said he’s never experienced migraines before, was stunned by the intensity of the symptoms.

The illness was compounded by severe vertigo and frequent vomiting, making it nearly impossible for him to remain upright or orient himself.

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand undergoes brain scan

As his condition worsened, medical professionals raised concerns that it could be more than just a virus.

A visit to the doctor quickly turned serious when he was offered an ambulance and told he needed a brain scan to rule out anything life-threatening.

"That’s when I started to panic," he admitted, reflecting on how rapidly things turned.

Ferdinand was admitted to the hospital, where he remained under observation for several days.

During this time, he shared a light-hearted hospital bed selfie with a thumbs-up to reassure fans, though he remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of his illness until now.

Did Rio Ferdinand’s family also suffer from the virus?

Adding to the gravity of the situation, it’s understood that other members of Ferdinand’s family were also affected by the same virus, although he didn’t elaborate on their conditions.

His wife and close relatives, he said, had a front-row seat to the scare but managed to stay calm throughout.

Despite his usual light-hearted tone, Ferdinand acknowledged how shaken he was by the experience, especially given the prospect of neurological issues.

"When they mentioned brain scan, I knew this was something serious," he said.

