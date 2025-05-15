Black Queens striker Princella Adubea channelled her inner diva with her latest looks in a viral video

The 26-year-old, known for her prolific finishing prowess, wowed fans with her long frontal hair valued at GH¢5,000

She is expected to be named in Ghana's final squad ahead of the 2024 Women's AFCON later this year

In the fast-paced world of women’s football, where talent and tenacity shape careers, it’s not every day that style steals the spotlight.

But Black Queens forward Princella Adubea recently broke the internet, not with a thunderous strike or assist, but with a captivating transformation that left fans in awe.

Princella stuns in glamour long frontal hair worth GH¢5k

A video shared on X showcased the 26-year-old embracing a glamorous look, trading her usual athletic gear for a dazzling long frontal wig reportedly worth around GH¢5,000.

Her polished appearance, subtle facial touch-up, glossy lips, and confident smile radiated sophistication.

The flair didn’t stop there; she spiced things up with a short dance, moving effortlessly to the rhythm in the background, captivating viewers with each sway.

Fans react to Princella Adubea's stunning looks

As the clip gained traction online, admirers poured into the comment section to express their admiration:

@BlackStarsHub marvelled:

"Eii so the Black Queens some dey cute like that 😊"

@OpokuMensahLou1 wrote:

"Me line paaa nanso hmm."

@ElikemPeleDoe kept it short and sweet:

"Stunning."

@LotsuDivine66 wrapped it all up with:

"My striker, my crush 🥰"

Princella Adubea's playing career

Currently named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, set to run from July 5–26, 2025, Adubea continues to sharpen her edge under head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

The selection reaffirms her importance to the national setup, having already featured in a series of tune-up matches as part of the team’s tournament preparations, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

According to Ghanasoccernet, she started her professional career with Ampem Darkoa, a powerhouse in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

In 2019, she ventured into Europe, joining Spanish outfit Sporting Huelva before sealing a move to Racing Santander, another club in Spain’s competitive women’s league system.

Later, she ventured to Israel to play for Kiryat Gat. A stint with Trabzonspor in Turkey followed, before she made a mid-season switch to the UAE to join Abu Dhabi Country Club.

Internationally, Adubea has long been a trusted presence.

She featured for Ghana at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in both 2016 and 2018, showcasing her potential on the global stage.

Since then, she’s grown into a reliable figure for the senior Black Queens squad, offering both experience and attacking flair.

Black Queens star captivates fans with ravishing looks

In a related update, YEN.com.gh highlighted Black Queens star Doris Boaduwaa’s buzzworthy presence on social media.

The ex-Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies striker captivated fans with her stunning looks while vibing to a popular track by Kofi Kinaata, earning widespread admiration online.

