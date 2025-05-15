Africa’s football elite, including Samuel Eto’o and Sulley Muntari, have invested millions in exotic supercars like the Bugatti Veyron and Lamborghini Gallardo

These high-performance vehicles reflect not only personal taste but also the global success and financial power of African footballers

For many of these stars, their car collections are an extension of their passion, personality, and the rewards of a high-profile football career

For many of Africa’s top footballers, the sport is not only a career but a ticket to luxury and prestige.

With massive earnings from club contracts and endorsements, several stars have poured their wealth into collecting rare, high-performance cars.

Top 7 African Footballers With the Most Expensive Luxury Cars

These vehicles are more than just transportation — they’re symbols of success and personal flair.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven African football legends and the stunning supercars parked in their garages.

Sulley Muntari (Ghana) – Lamborghini Gallardo (GHS 2.25 million)

Former Ghana international and AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari is known for his fierce tackles on the pitch and his deep passion for automobiles off it. Muntari owns a sleek Lamborghini Gallardo, valued at about £135,000.

His fascination with cars extends beyond ownership — he even runs his own auto customisation garage, 4FK Motorsport, where he refurbishes luxury cars.

It’s no surprise that Muntari’s ride is both fast and finely tuned, just like his style of play.

Mikel Obi (Nigeria) – Bentley Continental GT (GHS 3.35 million)

John Obi Mikel, a former Chelsea and Super Eagles star, may be more laid-back in demeanour, but his car collection tells a different story. Among his fleet is the elegant Bentley Continental GT.

This high-end coupe features a 12-cylinder engine, plush leather interiors, and stunning design.

With a price tag around £135,000, the Bentley mirrors Mikel’s smooth but powerful presence on the field during his prime years in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) – Aston Martin DBS V12 (GHS 3.35 million)

Togolese forward Emmanuel Adebayor has long been recognised for his taste in the finer things in life. His garage is a car enthusiast’s dream, featuring brands like Mercedes, Bentley, Porsche, and Fisker.

However, the crown jewel is arguably his Aston Martin DBS Volante — the convertible version of the iconic British V12-powered sports car. It's stylish, fast, and rare, much like Adebayor’s flair on the pitch during his peak years in Europe.

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) – Mercedes SL65 (GHS 4.1 million)

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba, a global football icon, owns a powerful Mercedes SL65 AMG. Known for its aggressive performance and luxurious design, the SL65 suits Drogba’s elite status perfectly.

With its twin-turbo V12 engine and high-end interior, this car stands as a symbol of Drogba’s successful football journey and his refined taste.

Obafemi Martins (Nigeria) – Mercedes SLR McLaren Convertible (GHS 4.4 million)

Obafemi Martins, famed for his incredible pace and powerful strikes, splashed serious cash on a stunning Mercedes SLR McLaren Convertible.

The Nigerian star reportedly paid around £335,000 for the supercar. Its futuristic design, ultra-light build, and roaring engine make it one of the most head-turning rides on this list — a perfect match for Martins' high-speed football legacy.

El Hadji Diouf (Senegal) – Mercedes McLaren SLR (GHS 5.02 million)

Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf, a two-time African Footballer of the Year, owns a white Mercedes McLaren SLR worth roughly £400,000.

Known as one of the most controversial and talented players of his era, Diouf's taste in cars reflects his flamboyant personality.

Even though he’s no longer actively playing, his choice of car keeps him in the spotlight.

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – Bugatti Veyron (GHS 12.3 million)

Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o tops this list with his unmatched Bugatti Veyron — one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world.

The Veyron is valued at a staggering £1.55 million, and Eto’o remains the only African footballer known to own one.

His garage also includes an Aston Martin One-77 and a rare Maybach Xenatec. Eto’o's taste in automobiles is just as elite as his record-breaking football career.

