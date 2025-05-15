Inaki Williams isn’t just making waves on the pitch; he’s turning heads off it with a sleek lineup of luxury rides

Known for his pace and elegance in the game, the Black Stars forward extends that flair to his garage

From high-end SUVs to timeless vintage models, here’s an exclusive look at the 30-year-old’s enviable car collection

Iñaki Williams is not just known for his consistency or delivering clutch performances for Athletic Club and Ghana’s Black Stars.

He has also quietly built a lifestyle off the pitch that mirrors his explosive flair on it with his choice of automobiles.

Inaki Williams’ luxurious car collection includes a SEAT 600 and a Mercedes-Benz GL class. Photo credit: Maddie Meyer - FIFA/Getty, @AthleticClub_FR/X and Anadolu/Getty.

An inside look at Inaki Williams' car collection

His garage isn’t just a collection; it’s a statement of sophistication, with each ride reflecting a distinct chapter of his journey and style.

At the top of this sleek lineup is his prized Range Rover Sport, a high-performance machine that epitomises class and control.

Range Rover Sport

Valued at around $80,000 when he acquired it, the luxury SUV is a reflection of Inaki’s mature brand—robust, reliable, and always composed under pressure.

With its all-wheel steering, adaptive hydraulic dampers, and adjustable air spring suspension, the vehicle handles with the precision of a top-level attacking move, per Car and Driver.

Inside, the spacious cabin is finished with premium materials and state-of-the-art tech.

Mercedes-Benz GL class

Another showstopper in the striker’s collection is his Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, a seven-seater SUV that once set the standard for luxury utility.

Equipped with all-wheel drive and a variety of engine options, it delivers both comfort and muscle, ideal for a footballer used to navigating both tight spaces on the pitch and long journeys off it.

Though current listings place its base price at $64,550, per Cars.com, Inaki reportedly secured his model for $30,000, a testament to smart timing and financial prudence.

Seat 600

In 2024, his Athletic Club teammates gifted him a SEAT 600, a compact, vintage city car brimming with nostalgia.

Manufactured in Spain between 1957 and 1973 under license from Fiat, this retro gem is far from flashy.

But it holds deep emotional value. Designed by Italian engineer Dante Giacosa, the SEAT 600 marked a mobility revolution in post-war Spain, much like Inaki’s own journey from youth prospect to international star.

Though Inaki has never been loud about his lifestyle, these cars offer a glimpse into the persona behind the jersey.

