Ex-Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila unveils a mineral water company, marking his entry into Ghana’s sachet water industry

Rashid Sumaila is proving that life after football can be just as rewarding, transitioning from defender to entrepreneur

The former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs defender was part of Ghana's 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila has once again made headlines, but this time not for his defensive prowess on the football pitch.

The ex-Black Stars and Kotoko defender has launched a new water brand, RS Mineral Water, marking his official entry into the country’s competitive beverage industry.

The launch of RS Mineral Water adds to the growing list of ventures under Sumaila’s entrepreneurial belt, positioning him as one of the few Ghanaian footballers to successfully transition into a full-time business career after hanging up his boots.

What are Rashid Sumaila's investment and properties in Ghana?

Unlike many ex-footballers who relocate their post-retirement investments to urban commercial centers like Accra and Kumasi, Sumaila has kept most of his enterprises close to his roots.

He owns a wide range of businesses located primarily in Cape Coast, showcasing his commitment to regional economic growth.

These businesses include a mechanic shop, a washing base, a barbering salon, and several provision stores, all of which offer employment opportunities and essential services to the community.

With the introduction of RS Mineral Water, as seen in the vdieo below, the former Dwarfs defender is further solidifying his reputation as a home-grown investor.

Rashid Sumaila's transition from football to business

Sumaila’s move into entrepreneurship has not only earned him respect off the pitch but also inspired many young Ghanaians.

His story serves as a compelling example of life after football—one that combines business acumen with social responsibility.

In a recent interview, Sumaila noted that his goal is to “give back to the community that raised him” while encouraging fellow athletes to think long-term and prepare for life beyond their playing days.

“Football is not forever, but the impact we make off the field can last a lifetime.”

The rise of footballpreneurs in Ghana

Sumaila joins a growing list of former Ghanaian footballers such as Asamoah Gyan, Kwasi Appiah, and Tony Yeboah, who are turning to business, helping inspire a new generation.

The success of his ventures underscores the potential for athletes to be more than entertainers—to become employers, innovators, and community leaders.

Businesses owned by Rashid Sumaila

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the myriad firms owned by the former tough-tackling central defender Rashid Sumaila.

The smart footballer, part of the Black Stars team that thrashed Egypt 6-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a crucial World Cup playoff first leg in September 2013, has had a respectable post-football life with his group of companies.

Though, Sumaila did not make an appearance for Ghana at the World Cup in Brazil, his inclusion in James Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad was merited given his excellent form at the time.

