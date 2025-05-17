John Paintsil showed off his football skills and luxurious East Legon mansion in a video, juggling a ball and staying in shape at home

The former Black Stars defender, now assistant coach, brings years of experience from top clubs and holds a CAF Licence B

His John Paintsil Football Academy is nurturing young talent, qualifying for the Greater Accra Middle League with hopes of reaching Division One

Former Ghana international John Paintsil gave Ghanaians a rare look into his private life, sharing a video of himself training at home.

In 2024, Paintsil was appointed as assistant coach of the Black Stars, bringing his vast experience as both a former player and coach.

With 89 caps for Ghana and a club career that included stints with Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs, Paintsil's football knowledge is widely respected.

His coaching credentials are equally strong, having served on the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs and holding a CAF Licence B.

He is also committed to nurturing the next generation of talent through his John Paintsil Football Academy.

The academy not only offers professional football training and career guidance but also provides educational support and scholarship opportunities.

The team recently qualified for the Greater Accra Middle League and is now targeting promotion to Division One.

Paintsil flaunts luxury lifestyle during home workout

Despite his busy schedule, Paintsil continues to stay in shape and stay connected to the game he loves.

The ex-Black Stars right-back gave fans a glimpse into his luxurious home while training to stay fit.

The clip, posted on social media, showed Paintsil in action, juggling a football and bouncing it off the wall in his luxurious East Legon residence.

The video not only displayed his enduring football skills but also offered a look at his stunning two-storey mansion, complete with a balcony and three sleek cars parked under a blue canopy.

Paintsil opens up on childhood struggles

Meanwhile, Paintsil has opened up about his emotional journey of rising above childhood hardships.

Growing up in a financially struggling household, he faced significant challenges that left a lasting impact on his life.

“It was incredibly challenging to pay school fees, find opportunities to play football, and even get football boots,” he recalled via Ghanasoccernet.

Despite these obstacles, Paintsil remained determined and eventually carved out a successful career as a professional footballer, representing Ghana at two FIFA World Cup tournaments.

His early struggles continue to inspire his drive to support and uplift others facing similar circumstances.

