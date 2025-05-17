Former Cameroon goalkeeper Carlos Kameni announced the heartbreaking death of his mother on May 17, 2025

Kameni earned 71 caps for Cameroon and starred for clubs like Espanyol, Málaga in Spain and Fenerbahçe in Turkey

The football world also mourns the passing of Cameroonian legend Emmanuel Kunde, who died on May 16, 2025

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In a devastating week for Cameroonian football, former national team goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni has announced the death of his mother.

The news, shared by Kameni via his social media accounts on May 17, 2025, arrives barely a day after the football world was rocked by the passing of fellow Cameroonian football icon, Emmanuel Kunde.

Former Malaga and Cameroon goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni announces passing of his mother on May 17, 2025. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

This double tragedy has left fans, teammates, and the broader African football community in mourning, reflecting on the immense contributions both Kameni and Kunde have made to the beautiful game in Africa and beyond.

Personal loss for Carlos Kameni

Kameni, widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers to emerge from Africa, took to Instagram and Twitter to share his heartbreak with fans and friends, stating simply,

“I don't the words to describe my feeling. I have lost my mother. May she rest in peace, Mama. Thank you for everything. I will love you forever. Lord, have mercy,” Kameni wrote.

The emotional post has since drawn condolences from former teammates, clubs, and fans from around the world.

Though Kameni did not provide further details about the cause of his mother’s death, the loss is clearly a significant personal blow for the 41-year-old footballer.

Kameni has often credited his family, particularly his mother, for supporting his rise from the streets of Douala to the grand stadiums of Europe.

Her passing marks the end of a cherished chapter in his personal journey.

Former Cameroon goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni mourns mother’s death on May 17, 2025. Image credit: idriscarloskameni1

Source: Instagram

Remembering Kameni's football career

Carlos Kameni's football legacy is well-established. He earned 71 caps for the Cameroon national team, the Indomitable Lions, between 2001 and 2019.

He was only 17 when he featured in Cameroon’s gold-medal-winning squad at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, a feat that marked him as one of Africa’s most promising young talents.

He would go on to play for prominent clubs in Europe, including Espanyol and Málaga in Spain’s La Liga, where he made a name for himself with his quick reflexes and commanding presence between the posts.

His La Liga career spanned over a decade, making him one of the most respected African goalkeepers in the Spanish league, per Transfermarkt.

Later, he joined Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, continuing to perform at the highest level and inspiring the next generation of African goalkeepers.

Despite stiff competition and challenges, Kameni remained a resilient and consistent performer throughout his career.

The death of Emmanuel Kunde rocks Cameroon football

Kameni’s personal tragedy comes in the immediate aftermath of another heartbreaking loss.

On May 16, 2025, Cameroonian football legend Emmanuel Kunde passed away, prompting an outpouring of grief across the continent, according to Mail Sport.

Kunde, a defensive stalwart, was a key figure in Cameroon’s historic 1990 World Cup run and a celebrated national hero. His passing at the age of 68 has deeply affected the footballing community.

Together, the deaths of Kunde and Kameni’s mother mark a somber period for Cameroonian football, reminding fans of both the glory and fragility of life beyond the pitch.

Messages of solidarity pour in for Carlos Kameni

Messages of support for Kameni and the family of Emmanuel Kunde have flooded social media.

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), former teammates like Samuel Eto’o, and clubs across Europe have extended condolences.

Emmauel Kundes passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the passing of ex-Cameroon national team player, Emmanuel Jerome Kunde who won two Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions.

The respected ex-defender also represented Cameroon at two FIFA World Cup finals in 1982 and 1990.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh