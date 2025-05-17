Brazilian football legend Lucio has been admitted to intensive care following a serious domestic accident that left him with burns across multiple parts of his body.

The 47-year-old former defender, widely regarded as one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, is currently being treated at a hospital in Brasilia.

Ex-teammate of Sammy Kuffour at Bayern Munich, Lucio in ICU following domestic burn accident. Image credit: contrast/Behrendt/ullstein, Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts

Medical officials have confirmed that he is conscious, in stable condition, and under constant observation as he recovers from his injuries, per the Daily Star.

The Brazilian legend played alongside Ghana's Sammy Kuffour at Bayern Munich in the 2004/05 season, the only season the duo shared at the German club.

The devastating news hit the internet hours after former Espagnol and Malaga goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni announced the passing of his beloved mother.

Lucio (R) of Bayern in action during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hansa Rostock at the Allianz Arena on August 11, 2007 in Munich, Germany. Image credit: Johannes Simon

Lucio suffers burns in domestic incident

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with Lucio still hospitalised.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the burns were sustained on Thursday at Lucio’s residence.

While the exact nature and cause of the accident have not been officially disclosed, sources close to the situation describe the injuries as serious enough to warrant intensive care monitoring.

As reported by The Mirror, the hospital released a statement that reads:

"Lucio is stable, conscious, and under constant observation. Further updates will be provided as his condition evolves."

The medical team has not yet detailed the degree of burns or the treatment plan, but the news has already sparked widespread concern among fans and former teammates.

Lucio had a successfull football career

He first rose to prominence in Brazil with Internacional before earning a high-profile move to Europe with Bayer Leverkusen and later Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles.

However, it was his time at Inter Milan that truly cemented his place in football history.

Under the management of José Mourinho, Lucio played a key role in Inter’s defensive line during the club’s iconic 2009–10 season, culminating in a historic treble: Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA Champions League.

His strength, leadership, and tactical intelligence made him a cornerstone of the team's success.

Lucio won 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil

On the international stage, Lucio earned 105 caps for Brazil between 2000 and 2011.

He was a crucial part of the Brazil squad that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan, alongside stars like Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho.

Between 2006 and 2011, Lucio captained the Seleção, showcasing his qualities as both a leader and a consummate professional.

His international trophy haul includes not only the World Cup but also the 2005 and 2009 FIFA Confederations Cups.

Renowned for his composure under pressure and relentless defensive work rate, Lucio was an ever-present figure in a golden era of Brazilian football.

