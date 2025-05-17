A football fan risked losing his phone when he left his mobile device outside the stadium for three hours

Netizens, who caught a glimpse of the video, have since shared mixed reactions about his social experiment

One person, who was taken aback by the supporter's daring move, wrote: "This is unbelievable"

In a bold social experiment, a football enthusiast put his trust to the test during a match in Saudi Arabia, and the outcome left many stunned.

The fan, believed to be a vlogger, was determined to witness Cristiano Ronaldo live in action at the Al-Awwal Stadium, home of Al-Nassr.

A fan, who travelled to Saudi Arabia, risked losing his phone after leaving it outside Al-Nassr's stadium for three hours. Photo credit: @PoojaMedia/X.

Fan leaves his phone outside the stadium to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

But he did so by deliberately placing his mobile phone on an empty bench outside the arena.

Driven by curiosity and an adventurous spirit, he observed the crowds heading into the stadium.

To his surprise, no one even glanced at the unattended device. Encouraged by the calm demeanour of the people around, he decided to up the ante.

After the first 10 minutes yielded no interference, he entered the stadium to watch the Saudi Pro League clash featuring Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates.

Yet, even amidst the electrifying atmosphere inside, he admitted to feeling uneasy, not about the match but about the fate of the phone he had left behind.

Rather than retrieving the device after a brief stay, the fan remained inside for the full duration of the match, stretching his absence to an astonishing three hours.

Was the phone stolen after the match?

Once the final whistle blew, he exited and returned to the same bench.

The result? His phone was still exactly where he had left it — untouched, unmoved, and unbothered.

Netizens react to fan leaving his phone outside the stadium

The video, which has since made the rounds on social media, sparked widespread reaction online.

While some marvelled at the display of integrity, others quickly drew comparisons with how such an act might have turned out elsewhere.

@BrosBman_ dared the fan:

"Try it in Lagos na."

@ChigozieOhanya chimed in:

"I don’t believe this, please don’t try it oo 😂"

@Money_man2_0 added:

"This is unbelievable."

@DrayLord6582 jokingly wrote:

"Not in my country before he moved an inch Sope otilor 😂😂"

@X9_Mayowa reasoned:

"They don’t steal cos they are so rich."

The episode not only highlighted the cultural contrast in crowd behaviour but also subtly underscored how stadium environments can differ vastly across the globe.

Ronaldo's 2024/25 season: Team failure overshadows personal success

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo’s season in Saudi Arabia has been a tale of individual brilliance and collective underachievement.

The Portuguese icon remains as prolific as ever, netting 33 times in 39 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite his personal exploits, Al-Nassr fell short in multiple competitions.

They lost the Saudi Super Cup final to arch-rivals Al-Hilal after scoring first, suffered an early exit from the King's Cup, and crashed out of the AFC Champions League following a semi-final, ESPN reports.

To compound the woes, Al-Nassr also missed out on the domestic league title, which eventually went to Al-Ittihad, led by fellow Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athlete list again

In another report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has once again claimed the top spot on Forbes' 2025 list of highest-paid athletes, marking his third consecutive year at number one.

The Portuguese icon reportedly raked in a staggering $275 million, increasing his annual income by $15 million, according to the renowned business publication.

