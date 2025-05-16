Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' 2025 list of highest-paid athletes for the third year in a row, earning $275 million

Stephen Curry jumps to second place with $156 million, boosted by on-court records and major endorsement partnerships

Tyson Fury climbs to third with $146 million, despite losing his heavyweight titles, thanks to media deals like his Netflix series and tourism endorsements

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year and the fifth time overall.

The Portuguese superstar boosted his annual earnings by $15 million, reaching an estimated $275 million (around £206 million).

The Al-Nassr captain remains one of the few athletes in history to consistently earn over $200 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr star tops Forbes highest-paid athlete list again

Source: Getty Images

The only athlete to earn more in a single year remains Floyd Mayweather, who raked in $300 million in 2015 and matched Ronaldo’s current figure of $275 million in 2018.

Ronaldo, 40, joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in late 2022 and has since seen a significant surge in his earnings, thanks to a lucrative club contract and an ever-growing list of endorsements.

Much of his off-field income is driven by his unmatched global popularity, including a staggering 939 million combined followers across social media platforms.

Other Sports athletes who made top 10

NBA icon Stephen Curry has climbed to second place on the list with $156 million (around £117 million) in earnings.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter continues to set records, becoming the first NBA player to hit 4,000 career three-pointers earlier this year. His financial success also stems from major endorsement deals, including his long-running partnership with Under Armour.

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury moved up to third with $146 million (approximately £109 million), despite losing his world titles to Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Fury’s off-ring ventures, including a hit Netflix reality show and a tourism partnership with Malta, significantly boosted his earnings.

Where is Messi ranked?

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has slipped from third to fifth on the list, falling further behind his long-time rival Ronaldo.

Despite his continued success with Inter Miami, the Argentine legend’s earnings have dipped slightly, widening the gap between the two football icons.

World's top 10 highest paid athletes 2025

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Football – $275m (£206.6m)

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the global earnings chart once again in 2025. His massive salary at Al Nassr and a long list of endorsements keep him far ahead of the rest. At 40, he's still one of the biggest names and brands in world sport.

2. Stephen Curry – Basketball – $156m (£117.2m)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry ranks second with a jaw-dropping income. He continues to dominate on the court while raking in millions from Under Armour and other endorsements. Curry’s shooting and business skills are both elite.

3. Tyson Fury – Boxing – $146m (£109.7m)

Boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury is the highest-paid fighter on the list. His earnings come from blockbuster pay-per-view bouts and global promotional deals. Despite retirement talks, Fury’s bank account keeps growing.

4. Dak Prescott – American Football – $137m (£103m)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads all NFL players in earnings. His massive contract and sponsorships pushed him into the top five globally. Prescott’s business savvy off the field matches his playmaking skills on it.

5. Lionel Messi – Football – $135m (£101.4m)

Lionel Messi continues to be one of football’s top earners in 2025. Now playing in the MLS, he enjoys a massive deal and lucrative sponsorships. His global appeal shows no signs of fading.

6. LeBron James – Basketball – $133.8m (£105.5m)

LeBron James is still cashing in big as both a player and businessman. His NBA salary and media ventures, including SpringHill Company, add up to huge earnings. He remains a global sports icon in his 40s.

7. Juan Soto – Baseball – $114m (£85.7m)

Juan Soto’s blockbuster contract has made him one of MLB’s richest stars. The Dominican slugger continues to dominate the game and the financial rankings. At just 26, he’s already a generational talent.

8. Karim Benzema – Football – $104m (£78.2m)

Karim Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia has paid off massively. He earns big through his club deal and several off-pitch endorsements. His late-career form is matched by his financial rewards.

9. Shohei Ohtani – Baseball – $102.5m (£77m)

Shohei Ohtani is baseball’s biggest global star, and his earnings prove it. His historic contract and endorsements make him a marketing dream. He continues to shine as both a pitcher and hitter.

10. Kevin Durant – Basketball – $101.4m (£76.2m)

Kevin Durant remains one of the NBA’s top earners in 2025. His salary, tech investments, and sneaker deals keep his income strong. Durant’s influence stretches far beyond basketball.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh