Brazil risk 2026 World Cup ban after a court ruling removed CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues, prompting fears of FIFA sanctions over political interference

Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as Brazil head coach is now in jeopardy, with uncertainty over whether the interim CBF leadership will be recognised by FIFA

Upcoming World Cup qualifiers hang in the balance, as FIFA’s squad submission deadline approaches and Brazil’s national team could face disqualification if the dispute isn't resolved

Carlo Ancelotti’s much-anticipated appointment as Brazil's national team coach is now under serious threat due to a leadership crisis within the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

A Rio de Janeiro court has nullified the presidency of Ednaldo Rodrigues, removing both him and the entire CBF board, sparking fears of FIFA sanctions and possible World Cup disqualification.

Brazil warned of possible World Cup expulsion by ousted president

Brazil faces potential FIFA ban from 2026 World Cup

The court’s ruling has triggered alarm bells beyond national borders, with Brazil potentially facing a ban from international football, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA has consistently warned against political or judicial interference in football federations.

In 2023, similar circumstances surrounding Rodrigues’ leadership prompted FIFA to threaten sanctions, which were only avoided when Brazil’s Supreme Court reinstated him.

Now, with Rodrigues once again removed and replaced by interim president Fernando José Sarney, the threat of suspension has resurfaced.

The CBF warns that FIFA may not recognise the new leadership, jeopardising Brazil’s ability to compete in upcoming qualifiers.

World Cup qualifiers at risk over CBF power struggle

FIFA member nations are required to submit their squad lists by May 26 for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

If FIFA deems Brazil’s leadership illegitimate, the national team’s roster could be declared invalid.

Brazil’s next fixtures against Ecuador and Paraguay now hang in the balance, with the CBF warning of major sporting, diplomatic, and financial consequences if FIFA intervenes.

Ancelotti’s appointment in jeopardy after CBF shake-up

The timing of the crisis is especially damaging given Brazil’s recent confirmation of Carlo Ancelotti as their next head coach.

The decorated Real Madrid manager was set to take charge after completing his club duties, with a start date planned for May 26.

Although interim president Sarney has stated he intends to uphold all existing contracts — including Ancelotti’s — the current instability casts serious doubt over whether the appointment will go ahead as planned.

Brazil's football future uncertain without FIFA recognition

With FIFA yet to officially respond, Brazil’s immediate football future remains unclear.

If the leadership dispute isn’t resolved quickly, the Selecao risk not only missing their World Cup qualifiers but also losing Ancelotti’s leadership — a blow to both their technical plans and global reputation.

