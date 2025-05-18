Sevilla fans, led by Biris Norte, plan to boycott the first half of the Real Madrid match in a heated protest

Supporters blame club leaders for Sevilla’s decline from European glory to relegation struggles over the past three seasons

National Police has urged club executives to avoid public appearances amid threats and incidents of vandalism near the training facility

As Real Madrid visits for a largely inconsequential La Liga fixture againnt Sevilla, supporters of the home team are preparing a powerful act of protest against the club’s leadership.

The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, usually a cauldron of passion and pride, may present a starkly different image this weekend.

Sevilla fans are expected to skip the first half of their May 18 match against Real Madrid in a coordinated protest against the board. Image credit: Angel Martinez, Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press

In an unprecedented show of discontent, large segments of the fanbase, led by the ultras group Biris Norte, are planning to remain outside the stadium until the second half, per Mundo Deportivo.

Their goal is to force the resignation of club president José María del Nido Carrasco and his administration.

Why are Sevilla fans unhappy with Sevilla board?

Years of sporting mediocrity and off-field instability have brought fan frustration to a boiling point.

The once-admired club that lifted 11 major trophies since 2006, seven of them Europa League titles, is now mired in mediocrity.

Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj looks dejected after drawing 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves on April 20, 2025 in Seville, Spain. Image credit: Fran Santiago

For three consecutive seasons, Sevilla has teetered dangerously close to relegation, a far cry from the heights reached under former coaches like Unai Emery and Julen Lopetegui.

At the heart of the discontent is Del Nido Carrasco, who is seen as the face of Sevilla’s decline. His tenure, marred by questionable decisions and perceived nepotism, has alienated large sections of the fanbase.

Also under fire are former president José Castro, sporting director Víctor Orta, and shareholders tied to Sevilla’s past presidents, who are accused of enabling the current leadership.

Tensions and security concerns ahead of Sevilla vs Real Madrid

The unrest isn’t just limited to symbolic gestures. The situation has grown tense enough to draw the attention of Spain’s National Police.

Authorities have warned board members to avoid public events due to potential threats.

Recent incidents, including vandalism at the training ground entrance and personal threats directed at club executives—underscore how volatile the situation has become.

While no serious violence has yet occurred, the possibility of escalation cannot be dismissed. The police remain on high alert ahead of Sunday’s game, with crowd control measures being ramped up in anticipation of the protest.

Will Sevilla president José María del Nido Carrasco resign?

The protest planned by Biris Norte has garnered support from various corners of the Sevilla community, and it remain to be seen if it can be the last straw to break the camel’s back.

The Federation of Sevilla San Fernando Supporters' Clubs and the group United Shareholders, which represents minority stakeholders, have both endorsed the demonstration.

Calls have also been made for a large-scale citywide march, evoking memories of the iconic 1995 protests when fans rallied to reverse an administrative relegation to the third tier.

