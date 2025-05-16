The world governing body, FIFA, has provided a major update on the ban threat facing an African country for the 2026 World Cup

The said nation, situated in the central part of the continent, was banned from international football in February

Their qualification for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico is almost over

FIFA has finally addressed its position on the suspension of Congo-Brazzaville.

The football world had been awaiting clarity on the situation, and the global governing body delivered its verdict with a formal statement.

FIFA has lifted the ban on Congo-Brazzaville, paving the way to feature in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photos by Michael Buholzer and Fabrice Coffrini.

With just seven nations, including co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico, alongside New Zealand, Japan, Iran, and Argentina, confirmed so far, 41 slots are still up for grabs.

The remainder of the qualifiers will unfold between September and October, culminating in March 2026 when the final lineup will be completed.

Congo's men's national team lineup for their 2015 African Cup of Nations quarter-final against DR Congo. Photo by Anadolou.

However, amid the scramble for spots, Congo-Brazzaville’s hopes of reaching the global showpiece were hanging by a thread until now.

FIFA has officially lifted the suspension that had previously barred the nation from participating in the qualification rounds.

Why was Congo banned by FIFA?

Back in February 2025, FIFA took disciplinary action against Congo due to third-party interference in the internal operations of FECOFOOT, the Congolese Football Association, as noted by the BBC.

As a result, their scheduled matches against Tanzania and Zambia in March were postponed, placing their campaign in jeopardy.

From a football governance standpoint, FIFA’s firm stance is consistent with its zero-tolerance approach toward external meddling in the affairs of member associations.

The suspension aimed to protect the autonomy of FECOFOOT and uphold the integrity of the qualification process.

FIFA lifts ban after compliance

On May 14, 2025, after assessing Congo’s progress in addressing governance concerns, FIFA released a statement confirming the lifting of the suspension:

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 14 May 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) on 6 February 2025.

"The decision was taken after the conditions requested by the Bureau to lift the suspension of FECOFOOT had been met, including the return of full control of the FECOFOOT headquarters, the Ignié Technical Centre, and the association’s other facilities to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his administration.”

The reinstatement means Congo can now resume its participation in the qualifiers.

When will Congo play its outstanding World Cup qualifiers?

While the exact dates for their rescheduled fixtures remain unconfirmed, time is not on Congo’s side.

According to SportBIBLE, the Red Devils currently sit at the bottom of their qualification group.

The next phase of group matches is set for September and October, followed by the African play-offs in November.

For Congo to stage a comeback, they’ll need not only results but also a tactical overhaul and a recalibrated mindset to close the gap against more stable rivals.

