Cristiano Ronaldo Jr featured for Portugal U15s in his second international appearance, facing England’s U15 side

The teenager previously made his debut in a 4-1 win over Japan, continuing his journey with the Portuguese youth setup

Eligible to represent several countries, Ronaldo Jr chose to follow in his father’s footsteps by committing to Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr continued his promising international journey with Portugal’s U15s in a recent clash against England, and his performance has stirred plenty of reaction across social media.

The young forward, who was eligible to play for several nations including Spain, chose to follow in the footsteps of his iconic father by representing Portugal.

Fans Deliver Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo Jr After Highlights Against England U15s Surface

He made his debut off the bench in a 4-1 victory over Japan and featured again against England’s youth side.

A video highlighting his display against England U15 has since emerged online, capturing the attention of fans.

While he's still early in his development, supporters are already drawing comparisons to his legendary father, with many excited about what the future could hold.

If he achieves even a fraction of Cristiano Ronaldo’s success, his career will be one to watch.

Fans unimpressed with Cristiano Jr display

After footage of Ronaldo Jr’s performance against England emerged online, fans didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts — and many were brutally honest on social media.

One supporter took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a harsh verdict, writing:

"Just concentrate in school and become a doctor…you have no future in football."

While another shared that sentiment and said:

"He'll never be a professional football player."

Some fans felt Ronaldo Jr was forcing himself to replicate his father's playing style, which they believed didn’t align with his natural abilities.

Cristiano Jr during Portugal Under-15's resounding win against Japan. Photo credit: @Cristiano/X.

One commented:

“He should stop trying to mimic his father — it’ll only hold back his development.”

Another echoed the sentiment, asking:

“Does he really have to play like his dad?”

Some fans weren’t convinced by Ronaldo Jr’s performance out wide and suggested a change in position could benefit his development.

One user wrote:

“He’d be better as a central midfielder.”

Others agreed, with one fan commenting:

“He’s not going to have the explosiveness his father had, but he could become a really good ball-controlling midfielder.”

Another added:

“He’s got skill, but he’s pretty slow — maybe central midfield suits him more.”

Ronaldo's son imitates his signature free-kick move

Meanwhile, Cristiano Jr. was recently captured perfecting his father’s signature free-kick technique while playing with popular TikToker Rebeca and a group of friends.

The teenager, widely regarded as a potential heir to Ronaldo’s footballing legacy, is steadily advancing toward his dream of becoming a professional player.

A video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, perfectly encapsulates his development.

In the clip, the young prodigy is seen mirroring his father’s renowned free-kick stance, complete with the deep breath and measured composure that has defined Ronaldo’s set-piece routine for years.

Over 17 clubs show interest in Cristiano Jr

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The young talent is reportedly being tracked by as many as 17 clubs, sparking a potential transfer tussle involving elite teams from the Bundesliga and Serie A.

