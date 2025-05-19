Black Stars and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has shared his must-play songs when travelling

Asare's playlist features multiple songs from dancehall king Shatta Wale, underlining his love for the Shatta Movement boss

He is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Unity Cup later this month in London

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian international Benjamin Asare has further underlined why he is considered by many as a die-hard Shatta Wale fan.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper recently revealed his personal travel playlist, and unsurprisingly, it reflects a strong dose of Shatta Movement energy.

Benjamin Asare heavily features Shatta Wale's tunes on his playlist. Photo credit: @L_Dube17/X and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale features heavily on Benjamin Asare's travel playlist

In a casual yet telling revelation, he shared four songs that are always on rotation whenever he hits the road.

Topping his list is My Homeland (Korle Gonno), a 2014 release that remains one of Shatta’s most sentimental and relatable tracks.

Next up is On God, a track that has become something of an anthem among Shatta loyalists and casual listeners alike.

Then comes Taking Over, a crowd favourite and one of Shatta Wale’s most streamed records, per Kworb.net, which sits third on his list.

The fourth and final pick gives a nod to club pride—the refix of Arose, Arose, Arose by Worlasi.

It’s a creative spin on Hearts of Oak’s cherished anthem and speaks volumes about the goalkeeper’s emotional connection to his club.

Fans react to Benjamin Asare's playlist

His choices struck a chord online almost immediately. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their support:

@Tsooobi_ saluted Asare:

"Solid tracks."

@harryelormgh claimed:

"Clearly, he's a Shatta fan ❤️"

@bunyasirh chimed in:

"SM4LYF WE SEH."

@gideon_gbekle endorsed Asare's playlist with four fire emojis:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@melek_silas summed up:

"Fantastic goalkeeper."

Benjamin Asare's performance this season

Asare’s off-field playlist might be sparking buzz, but it’s his on-field consistency that has earned him national admiration.

Just before sharing his musical preferences, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper delivered yet another stellar performance.

He helped the Phobians secure a vital win against Berekum Chelsea at the notoriously tricky Golden City Park.

His clean sheet in that match marked a continuation of his rock-solid form this season.

According to stats from Flashscore, Asare has racked up 16 clean sheets in 25 Ghana Premier League appearances.

With a save percentage hovering around 75%, his reflexes, positioning, and command of the area have been nothing short of outstanding.

Benjamin Asare to be named in Black Stars squad for Unity Cup

The towering goalie is widely expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming Unity Cup, set to take place later this month.

Asare first made his mark in national colours during Ghana’s clash with Chad in March, putting on a composed performance on debut.

He followed that up with another standout display against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, firmly planting himself in the conversation for a starting role.

The Unity Cup presents another chance to shine. Ghana are set to take on long-time rivals Nigeria on May 28 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, per Ghanafa.org.

A win there could set up a showdown against either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

Benjamin Asare to be honoured by ex-goalies

Previously, YEN.com.gh highlighted plans by the Ghana National Ex-Goalkeepers Union (GNEGU) to honour Benjamin Asare following his stellar debut for the Black Stars.

The recognition event is slated for May 20, 2025, and will be held at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh