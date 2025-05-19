Ghanaian professional dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand, was among the cast of the Fisherman movie

Endurance Grand has inspired many young dancers to work hard towards their dreams outside the dance studio

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama and other influencers have congratulated Endurance Grand on her debut movie role

Ghanaian professional dancer Endurance Grand has made her highly anticipated debut in the film industry with her role in the award-winning short film "The Fisherman," directed by Zoey Martinson.

In this captivating movie, Endurance Grand portrayed the character of Shasha, alongside a talented cast that included the esteemed Fred Nii Amugi, who takes on the role of the boat chief.

Endurance Grand features in the Fisherman movie. Photo credit: @pulseghana.

"The Fisherman" has already achieved significant acclaim, winning two prestigious international awards, including the 2024 Winner of the CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award at the Venice Film Festival and the 2025 Winner of the Ja'Net Dubois Festival Award for Narrative Film at the Pan African Film Festival, alongside three other nominations.

Endurance Grand stars in the Fisherman movie

The director of the movie Zoey Martinson has commented on Endurance Grand's acting skills on Instagram.

"Endurance Grand performance in the film is absolutely brilliant. I can’t wait for more people to experience her talent."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bushroh_rah

"Why wouldn’t I be proud of my queen 🙌👏. Endurance GRAND for a reason 🔥❤️."

blosso295

"@endurancegrand your name will be mentioned where Kings and queens are gathering 🙏🙏🙏."

anijahasia0214 stated:

"First movie ever 2 awards movie being showed all over the world and it's not even full out yet like grand and grace are best friends luv u @endurancegrand."

Check out the photos below:

Synopsis of the Fisherman movie

Set in Ghana, the narrative unfolded around Atta Oko, portrayed by Ricky Adelayitar, known for his role in "Beasts of No Nation."

Atta Oko was a retired traditional fisherman whose life took an unexpected turn when he was pushed into retirement.

He found himself partnered with a modern, sophisticated, and surprisingly talkative fish, which catapulted him into a whimsical adventure in Accra.

Alongside his three quirky associates, Atta Oko embarked on a journey fueled by their shared dream of owning their very own fishing boat.

The film was delightful blend of laughter, magic, and the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana, presenting a heartwarming story of family, aspirations, and the indomitable spirit of a true fisherman.

Check out the post below:

Endurance Grand, Afronitaa flaunt new dance moves

Endurance Grand and her fellow dancer Afronitaa impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves during their lavish vacation abroad.

The duo garnered attention with a viral video on Instagram, where they showcased their spectacular moves while dressed in striking black outfits complemented by stylish Nike sneakers.

Afronitaa, a former member of the DWP academy, looked regal with her elegantly braided hairstyle, accessorising her look with a fashionable necklace.

Meanwhile, Endurance Grand sported a chic, simple cornrow hairstyle, finishing her ensemble with one of her favourite pairs of black sunglasses.

The Instagram video is below:

Endurance Grand rocks stylish Kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Endurance Grand, who celebrated Ghana's 67th Independence Day in an elegant kente outfit.

She appeared as an Ashanti goddess in a vibrant kente outfit paired with traditional native sandals.

Endurance Grand wore heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone for the trending photoshoot on Instagram.

