Gerald Asamoah, the former German-Ghanaian star, is the proud owner of one of the standout establishments in Ghana’s hospitality space

He owns a hotel 3km away from the popular Kumasamba La Bamba Beach

Asamoah’s transition from the pitch to business has been seamless. In this piece, we take a closer look at the 3-star hotel

For most footballers, life after retirement can be a daunting transition. But for Gerald Asamoah, it’s been an evolution, one marked by purpose, vision, and an unshakeable bond with his heritage.

Gerald Asamoah’s post-football life

Best remembered for his relentless work ethic and dynamic performances in the Bundesliga, particularly with Schalke 04, per These Football Times, Asamoah has seamlessly swapped the roar of stadiums for the rhythm of the hospitality industry.

And nestled right across from the famous Trade Fair Centre in Accra stands the fruit of that transition: the Asa Royal Hotel.

Inside Asamoah's plush 3-star hotel in Accra

A blend of class, warmth, and unmistakable Ghanaian flair, this three-star haven tells a deeper story than just brick and mortar.

It speaks to Asamoah’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the motherland that shaped his earliest dreams before his football career.

The Asa Royal Hotel isn’t just a business. It’s a legacy.

With 24 well-appointed rooms catering to varied budgets, it offers guests more than just a place to lay their heads; it provides a curated experience of Ghanaian culture and modern comfort, per Hotels.gh.

Whether you’re a tourist soaking in the city or a local seeking a weekend escape, the hotel strikes the perfect balance between convenience and charm.

Its location gives it extra appeal. Just under 3km away lies the popular Kumasamba La Bamba Beach, while the historic Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum sits about 7km in the opposite direction.

For those seeking a spiritual detour, Christ the King Catholic Church is just a 10-minute drive away.

But it’s not just the location that wins over guests—it’s the service.

From airport transfers to dry cleaning, from ticket bookings to guided city tours, the hotel goes beyond the basics.

And in a city where staying connected is vital, Asa Royal delivers free high-speed Wi-Fi that’s stable and reliable, ideal for both business travellers and social media-loving vacationers.

There's a daily continental breakfast served with a smile, and even a newspaper service for those who want to stay in the loop with what's happening in Ghana and beyond.

Staff are ever-present, from bellboys to front desk assistants, ready to make each stay memorable.

The spacious meeting room also makes it a good fit for small conferences or business retreats.

Why Asamoah chose to play for Germany over Ghana

