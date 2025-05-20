Abedi Pele laid the foundation for a dynasty, earning $15 million from a stellar career and football-related ventures

André Ayew has thrived in top leagues across Europe, leading clubs and captaining Ghana’s national team

The Ayew family holds a staggering million-dollar net worth, making them the richest Ghanaian football family trio

Abedi Ayew and sons, Andre and Jordan, have left an indelible mark on Ghana football, and the trio even make greater strides off the pitch, with their combined fortune among Africa’s wealthiest football families as of 2025.

The great Abedi's footballing career took him across Europe, where he dazzled fans with Olympique Marseille and played a crucial role in their UEFA Champions League victory in 1993.

Abedi Ayew (left), Jordan Ayew (middle), and Andre Ayew (right). Image credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto, Athena Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Beyond football, he ventured into business and football administration, notably founding Nania FC, a Ghanaian football club that has produced young talent over the years.

What is Abedi Ayew's net worth?

With an estimated net worth of $15 million, according to Surprise Sports, Abedi’s wealth is drawn from his playing days, endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures.

His legacy as a footballer and mentor to his sons has been instrumental in shaping their careers.

What is André Ayew's net worth?

The eldest son, André Ayew, has followed in his father’s footsteps with a decorated footballing career that spans Europe and the Middle East.

From his early days at Marseille to playing in the English Premier League with Swansea City and West Ham United, and currently at Ligue 1 club Le Havre, André has built a strong reputation as a leader and goal-scorer.

He played a key role in helping the Ligue 1 side escape relegation from the French top flight this season, with the Le Havre fans honouring him with a poignant standing ovation.

His current net worth is approximately $37 million, per Salary Sport, thanks to lucrative contracts, performance bonuses, and endorsements.

Known for his versatility and leadership, André is still the substantive captain of the Black Stars, albeit he has been dropped from recent Otto Addo call-ups.

What is the estimated worth of Jordan Ayew?

Jordan Ayew, currently playing for Leicester City, relegated from the 2024/25 Premier League, has been a consistent presence in English football, having previously featured for Aston Villa, Swansea, and Crystal Palace.

According to Salary Sport, the current Black Stars of Ghana skipper has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Jordan reportedly earns £46,000 per week and continues to prove his value at top-tier clubs even though he has been more of a fringe player at Leicester City this season under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Jordan Ayew of Black Stars of Ghana. Image credit: jordanyew9

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh