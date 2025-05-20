FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal could see his high-flying career come crashing down, according to a Ghanaian prophet

The spiritual leader has forewarned that if Yamal's mother does not take swift action, his son's career could be blighted by injuries

The 17-year-old has been touted by many as the favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele

Just when Lamine Yamal’s name is starting to echo across Europe as the next big thing in world football, a controversial twist has emerged from the spiritual world.

Ghanaian seer Karma President, known for his headline-grabbing prophecies, has stirred emotions online with a rather unsettling revelation.

Karma President has delivered a doom prophecy about Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. Photo credit: KarmaPresident/Facebook and Quality Sport Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian seer drops doomsday prophecy about Lamine Yamal

The spiritual leader claims the 17-year-old Barcelona prodigy may be on the verge of a shocking downfall.

In a Facebook post that has now gone viral, the self-proclaimed World Seer alleged that a spiritual conspiracy is brewing behind the scenes.

He claims that a fellow footballer, in concert with certain relatives from Yamal’s paternal lineage, has enlisted the help of a powerful spiritualist in Brazil.

"In the spiritual realm, a footballer, along with some members of his fatherly deities, has sent him to a powerful dibia in Brazil to bring him injuries/dim his career,” he wrote.

At the centre of this spiritual drama is Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana. According to Karma President, her lack of spiritual alertness could open the door for an avoidable calamity.

"Spanish professional footballer Lamine Yamal's career in football to end with the least expectations, if neglected, for his mother needs to be on the wake up for her son,” he added.

He didn’t stop there. In an unambiguous call to action, he urged the family to reach out for help from none other than himself.

“He [Lamine Yamal] therefore, needs to contact the world seer for a perpetual solution to this great predicament.”

Prophetic track record of Karma President

While many may brush this off as spiritual alarmism, Karma President's prophetic record has kept people paying attention.

He is widely credited with predicting the death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope before the tragic event occurred.

He also made headlines for forecasting the collapse of renowned counselor Charlotte Oduro’s marriage, a prediction that eventually materialised.

Lamine Yamal's performance this season

But away from the realm of spirits and omens, Lamine Yamal’s rise on the pitch has been nothing short of breathtaking.

The left-footed magician has become a key figure in Barcelona’s resurgence this season.

His dazzling dribbles, positional intelligence, and playmaking instincts have helped the Catalan side secure a domestic treble: the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and La Liga.

Statistically, he’s just as impressive. Per Transfermarkt, the wonderkid has racked up 18 goals and provided 25 assists across all competitions.

Who will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

Yamal could potentially achieve what Lionel Messi didn’t at the same age: a Ballon d’Or win.

But the road to football’s most prestigious individual prize won’t be easy.

As noted by Goal, he's expected to face stiff competition from teammates like Raphinha, as well as global stars like PSG's Ousmane Dembélé and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

