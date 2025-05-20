Richard Ofori has shown he's far more than your regular goalkeeper; he's a fashion trailblazer in his own right

The 31-year-old's fashion sense is bold, thoughtful, ahead of its time and continues to inspire men's style

YEN.com.gh spotlights five standout moments when the overlooked Black Stars goalkeeper made a statement with his impeccable fashion sense

Richard Ofori may no longer be Ghana’s undisputed No.1 between the posts, but he’s certainly finding the back of the net in the world of fashion.

Once known for his commanding presence in goal for the Black Stars, the 31-year-old now draws attention for a different kind of finesse: his bold, trendsetting wardrobe.

Richard Ofori is a fashion icon as much as he is a gallant goalkeeper. Photo credit: rich.ofori/Instagram.

From commanding the box to owning the catwalk: Richard Ofori redefines goalkeeping glory through fashion

Injuries and a string of uncharacteristic errors saw him fall down the national team pecking order.

But instead of fading into the background, the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper is making a name for himself far beyond the football pitch.

Ofori’s journey from Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) to AmaZulu in South Africa’s Premier League, per Ghanasoccernet, hasn’t just been about football.

It’s also been about evolution. Now a brand ambassador for Emporio Armani, he has morphed into a style icon.

According to Transfermarkt, he has earned 33 caps for Ghana. Yet today, his crisp outfits and carefully curated social media looks seem just as impactful as any of his diving saves or point-blank stops.

5 times Richard Ofori inspired men’s fashion with dope looks

In celebration of his ever-expanding presence in the lifestyle space, here are five looks that show why Richard Ofori isn’t just playing the game; he’s redefining it.

1. Date-ready with dapper flair

Ofori dialled up the charm for a lunch date, pairing a striking, patterned sweatshirt with sleek white trousers.

The vibrant top gave off an air of confidence, while the simplicity of the trousers kept things balanced.

A black Armani side bag and shimmering silver jewellery added just the right amount of bling, and dark-tinted shades gave him that finishing touch of mystery.

2. Casual meets sharp in long-sleeves and denim

In a more laid-back yet no-less polished look, the former Black Stars goalkeeper rocked a rolled-up long-sleeve shirt, perfectly paired with fitted denim jeans.

His white designer sneakers grounded the outfit in modern streetwear culture, while a standout watch with a deep-blue strap added a subtle pop.

3. The pink suit power move

Showing his versatility, Ofori stepped out in a tailored pink suit — sans belt — over a plain black round-neck tee.

The fitted cut framed his lean build to perfection.

Around his neck, a custom gold chain bearing his initials glistened, proving that even on formal occasions, the man knows how to add a personal edge to his ensemble.

4. Making colour pop with hoodie swag

Here, colour met confidence. A bright hoodie stole the show, effortlessly paired with sharply creased brown trousers.

Complemented by rugged black leather boots and a designer travel bag, the ensemble hit the sweet spot between streetwear and jet-set elegance.

His oversized black sunglasses added that final dash of flair.

5. Modern edge in ripped denim and prints

Ofori turned heads with a fun, love-letter printed sweatshirt.

The playful vibe was grounded by rugged, ripped jeans, giving the outfit a youthful, rebellious energy.

He anchored the look with classic black boots and a trendy bucket hat — another reminder that Richard knows how to stay ahead of the curve without trying too hard.

Ofori among top 5 Ghanaians who represent top brands

YEN.com.gh recently highlighted five Ghanaian footballers making waves in the endorsement space with their rising influence.

Household names like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and the newest face, Richard Ofori, are fronting major international campaigns.

Their impact now stretches well beyond the pitch as they continue to impress both fans and global brands alike.

