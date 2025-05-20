A recent doom prophecy by Karma President regarding the Ghana music industry has surfaced online

It has been disclosed that the controversial man of God foretold the demise of a Ghanaian musician and spoke about it publicly

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the doom prophecy by Karma President

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President has got tongues wagging following the sudden demise of Ghanaian musician Dada KD.

This comes after it emerged that the outspoken seer warned about the impending demise of a Ghanaian musician almost one month ago.

Karma President's doom prophecy about Dada KD goes viral.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok and reportedly first posted on April 25, 2025, showed Karma President indicating that he foresaw in the spiritual realms several coffins that had been locked up.

He then said that a massive funeral would rock the Ghana music industry and urged industry players to work on it if they wanted to avert it.

“The Ghana music industry should be proactive because the coffins in the spiritual realms have been locked. There is a funeral about to happen involving a musician; when you mention his name now he will not give you any credit and will go somewhere to work on it, after which he will come and insult you. In the Ghanaian music industry there is a bad funeral in the spiritual realm which will hit the internet very soon.”

This prophetic declaration was reportedly made weeks before the Fatia Fata Nkrumah hitmaker died on May 17, 2025.

Popular Ghanaian musician Dada KD dies.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5,000 views and 13 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Karma President’s Ogyaba prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video were astonished that music industry players failed to act on the prophecy.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This seer is truly gifted; my problem is that he is unable to avert these deaths when God shows them to him in a vision.”

Posh lady opined:

“Sumsum wise man, so when is your time also? Only God knows what is ahead of us all.”

Eagle Prayer City wrote:

“This brother is very serious; they should take him very seriously.”

Big Jojo added:

“It’s time they take this guy seriously.”

YaaYaa stated:

“So these seers don’t see anything good about the growth of our country? Hmm, or is it these politicians chopping the country? RIP Legend.”

ASK added:

“If you see and can’t help prevent by either telling the person or through any possible means, then what is the need?”

BUSUMURU K KARMA added:

“So all this man knows is to predict death or what? What did he do about it, or did he want them to come to him? Oh no, Africa.”Prophet Roja shares a prophecy on air flight."

Prophet Roja shares a prophecy on an air flight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Prophet Roja claimed that God showed him a spiritual vision where a plane en route from Accra to Kumasi crashed shortly after takeoff.

Prophet Roja, in a video, said that in the vision, he foresaw that fewer than 20 people would survive the crash.

