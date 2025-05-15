Prophet Nigel Gaisie claims Ghana will reach the 2026 World Cup final, calling it a divine revelation and urging the nation to believe

Prophet Kofi Oduro denounces the prophecy, asserting that God does not even concern Himself with football

Ghanaians are divided, with some inspired by Gaisie's message of hope, while others criticize such prophecies

Prophet Kofi Oduro has publicly criticized fellow pastor Prophet Nigel Gaisie over a bold prophecy concerning the national football team, the Black Stars.

Gaisie recently claimed, in what he described as a divine revelation, that Ghana will not only qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but will also reach the final, a historic feat no African nation has ever achieved.

Nigel Gaisie's 2026 World Cup prophecy on Black Stars draws fire from fellow pastor Kofi Oduro.

Source: Twitter

Nigel Gaisie's Black Stsrs 2026 World Cup prophecy

In a social media post, Prophet Nigel Gaisie declared that Ghana is destined for global football glory, claiming a spiritual insight revealed to him that the Black Stars will become the first African team to reach the final of the FIFA World Cup.

He referenced Ghana’s potential to exceed even Morocco’s 2022 performance, where the North African side made it to the semi-finals before being ousted by France, per the BBC.

According to Gaisie, the prophecy is not merely motivational rhetoric but a spiritual truth revealed from the heavenly realm.

He urged Ghanaians to believe in the message and rally behind the national team with faith and support.

Kofi Oduro hits out at Nigel Gaisie over World Cup prediction

Prophet Kofi Oduro, known for his no-nonsense approach to preaching and his direct criticism of what he sees as misuses of the pulpit, has taken issue with Gaisie’s claim and other men of God who predicts about football, per Ghanaweb.

Without directly naming him, Oduro made pointed remarks during a sermon that appeared clearly aimed at Gaisie.

“God is not interested in football. I don't think Jehovah knows Kotoko or Hearts of Oak, Okwahu United or Bechem United. What will God do with these teams? Let us stop the fooling!'' Kodi Oduro said.

He criticized the trend of pastors making headlines with sensational predictions, calling it a distraction from the true mission of the church.

Nigel Gaisie's Black Stars World Cup prophecy sparks outrage from Kofi Oduro.

Source: Twitter

Divided public opinion

The clash has stirred debate among the Ghanaian public and on social media.

Supporters of Gaisie argue that his prophecy is a message of hope for a football-loving nation, while critics side with Oduro, warning against the trivialization of religious platforms.

Some believe prophetic statements tied to sports cheapen the credibility of Christian ministry in the eyes of the public.

“This is why people are beginning to doubt the church,” one social media user posted.

Another person commented:

“Prophecies should be about moral direction and spiritual growth, not football scores.”

A third user also wrote:

''Alo prophecy Charlie anywhere he dey tell him I’m the one saying he is not from God''

Source: YEN.com.gh