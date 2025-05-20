Eddie Nketiah is set for his first Ghana call-up for the 2025 Unity Cup, marking a major milestone in the striker’s international football journey

The 25-year-old Nketiah helped Crystal Palace win the 2025 FA Cup, contributing to their 1-0 victory over Manchester City

The former Arsenal striker has 48 club career goals, and is seen as an excellent addition to Otto Addo's Black Stars

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly on the verge of receiving his first senior call-up for the Ghana national team as the Black Stars prepare for the 2025 Unity Cup.

The international mini-tournament will take place in the United Kingdom later this month and features Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2023, Nketiah was widely touted as the natural replacement for the legendary Asamoah Gyan who notched up 51 goals for Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan (left), Eddie Nketiah (middle), and Gyan again (right). Image credit: Visionhaus/Corbis, Michael Regan - The FA/The FA

Source: Getty Images

Will Eddie Nketiah choose Ghana ahead of England?

Nketiah, 25, has long been eligible to represent both England and Ghana at the international level.

Despite making several appearances for England at youth level, the former Arsenal striker has not yet been capped by the Three Lions at senior level.

After years of speculation surrounding his international future, Ghanaian media, including Kick GH, report that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is set to include Nketiah in his squad for the upcoming Unity Cup.

The tournament will offer a prime opportunity for Ghana to test new talents in a competitive yet low-stakes environment.

Nketiah’s inclusion would mark a major statement of intent by Addo, who is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers in September this year.

What is the Eddie Nketiah's stats of 2024/25?

Nketiah recently capped off the 2024/25 season with a significant high, helping Crystal Palace win the FA Cup with a surprise 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on May 17.

While not prolific, Nketiah made a valuable contribution to Palace’s campaign, scoring 5 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, per Wikipedia.

His overall play and ability to stretch defences have earned him praise from Palace fans and pundits alike.

Having moved to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 from Arsenal, Nketiah has benefited from increased playing time.

The move has also seemingly opened the door to international recognition, particularly from Ghana as his chances of playing for England are diminished.

Eddie Nketiah to make Ghana debut in Unity Cup 2025?

The Unity Cup, scheduled to be held in the UK, is designed to celebrate cultural ties and foster friendly competition among nations with deep diasporic connections.

This year’s edition will feature a lineup of exciting fixtures, with Ghana set to play against Nigeria on May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

For Nketiah, the Unity Cup could serve as a launchpad for his international career with Ghana.

Also, YEN.com.gh's sources close to the Ghanaian FA suggest that Otto Addo plans to experiment with new players and tactical setups, providing an ideal opportunity for debutants like Nketiah to showcase their abilities.

If selected, Nketiah would likely compete for a starting spot alongside fellow forwards Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo.

His agility, finishing ability, and Premier League experience could prove invaluable as Ghana looks to rebuild and reassert itself on the African and global stage.

Eddie Nketiah ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana

In recent years, Nketiah has expressed a growing openness to representing Ghana, with the Palace attacker one of the players Ghana could have taken to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, per the BBC.

While still technically available for England, he indicated that he would be "honoured" to play for the Black Stars if called upon.

With England showing no concrete signs of a senior call-up, and with Ghana actively pursuing his services, it appears that the striker’s international allegiance is finally shifting.

His potential debut in the Unity Cup could mark the beginning of a fruitful international career.

Jordan Ayew speaks ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup match. Image credit: unitycup2025

Source: Instagram

Jordan Ayew fires warning to Nigeria

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Jordan Ayew's bold statement regarding the upcoming Unity Cup 2025, with Ghana set to lock horns with historic football rivals Nigeria on May 28.

The Black Stars skipper, was in excellent form in the last World Cup qualifiers, scoring and providing three assists as one of the most outstanding Ghana players in the victories against Chad and Madagascar.

Source: YEN.com.gh