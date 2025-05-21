Manchester United risk being excluded from next season’s Champions League if UEFA strictly enforces its multi-club ownership rules

Ruben Amorim’s side are aiming to secure a Champions League spot by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final

However, United's qualification could be complicated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership links to French club Nice, potentially triggering UEFA’s conflict of interest regulations

Manchester United are pinning their Champions League hopes on Wednesday’s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

With both clubs enduring underwhelming domestic campaigns, the clash at San Mames offers a golden opportunity to end the season on a high note.

Manchester United will play Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. Photo: Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

United are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table, ruling out any chance of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition through their league position.

However, lifting the Europa League trophy would traditionally grant them a direct entry into next season’s Champions League — a lifeline they are desperate to seize.

Why Manchester United Can Be Barred from the Champions League

Despite the potential glory of a Europa League triumph, Manchester United’s Champions League participation remains uncertain due to UEFA’s multiclub ownership regulations.

The governing body prohibits any individual or entity from holding a significant influence over two clubs competing in the same European competition.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a significant minority stake in Manchester United, also owns French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice through his INEOS group.

If both United and Nice secure Champions League qualification, it could trigger a breach of UEFA’s rules on ownership and competition integrity.

The regulation clearly states:

"No club participating in a UEFA competition may hold or deal in the securities or shares of another club participating in the same competition." This puts United’s Champions League place at risk, even if they emerge victorious in Bilbao.

Can Nice Qualify for the Champions League?

Nice have enjoyed one of their best seasons in years, finishing fourth in Ligue 1. Their emphatic 6-0 win over Brest on the final day ensured they secured a spot in the Champions League playoff round. Although not guaranteed direct entry into the group stage, Nice are well-positioned to join Europe’s elite next season.

This raises the possibility of both Nice and Manchester United competing in the same tournament — a scenario UEFA aims to avoid unless satisfactory safeguards are put in place.

Will Manchester United Be Barred from the Champions League?

UEFA revised its ownership rules last year, allowing clubs with shared ownership structures to compete in the same competition, provided conflicts of interest are sufficiently addressed.

Ratcliffe previously placed Nice into a ‘blind trust’ to maintain separation of influence — a move that could once again be used to satisfy UEFA's requirements.

BBC Sport reports that such an arrangement would eliminate shared decision-makers or board members between the two clubs, preserving the competition’s integrity.

Alternatively, Ratcliffe may opt to sell his stake in Nice. His recent comments to The Times hinted at a growing disinterest in the French club, saying:

“I don’t particularly enjoy going to watch Nice... the level of football is not high enough for me to get excited.”

That statement sparked backlash among Nice fans and could pave the way for a potential sale to resolve the conflict altogether.

Ultimately, Manchester United’s Champions League fate could rest not only on their performance in the Europa League final — but also on strategic decisions made in the INEOS boardroom.

Source: YEN.com.gh