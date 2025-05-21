Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to meet under the bright lights of the San Mamés Stadium for the Europa League final

Having endured a terrible campaign all season, both sides have a chance to scoop some silverware and book a spot in next year's Champions League

Opta's Supercomputer ran thousands of simulations to predict the likely outcome of the final

After brushing aside their respective semi-final opponents, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to clash in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

United booked their ticket to the final with a commanding 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club.

Heung-min Son and Bruno Fernandes will lead their sides in the final of the Europa League. Photos by Michael Steele, Justin Setterfield and Juanma - UEFA.

Man United brush aside Bilbao to reach Europa League final

Although the return leg had a nervy start, Ruben Amorim's side found their rhythm late on, eventually sealing a 4-1 victory to put the tie well beyond doubt.

For a squad that has struggled domestically, this European run now offers a shot at silverware and perhaps, redemption.

Spurs ease past Bodo/Glimt to book Europa League final berth

Tottenham’s path to the final wasn’t much different in terms of dominance.

Ange Postecoglou’s men cruised past Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, winning 5-1 over two legs.

Spurs, too, have endured a turbulent league campaign, and with the club now 17 years without lifting a major trophy, the pressure heading into May 21 is immense.

Supercomputer predicts Europa League winner: Tottenham vs Man United

As fans count down to the all-English showdown in Bilbao, data experts have weighed in.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, there’s almost nothing between the two sides.

Tottenham are marginal favourites at 50.3%, with United just behind at 49.7%. In short, it’s anyone’s game.

This marks a familiar stage for the Red Devils. They last lifted the Europa League in 2017 under José Mourinho and reached the final again in 2021, only to fall short in a penalty shootout against Villarreal.

Man United captain shares his thoughts ahead of Europa League final

Bruno Fernandes, who featured in that heart-wrenching loss, is hoping to write a different story this time.

"It won’t change the past; it won’t affect what the past has done to us either. But what it can affect is the future," Bruno said, as cited by Manchester Evening News.

"Obviously winning a competition gives you a lot of things. In this case, you get a place in the Champions League, a lot of revenue for the club, and it gets more players wanting to come to the club."

Tottenham captain optimistic ahead of Europa League showdown

On the flip side, Spurs captain Heung-Min Son also sounded cautiously optimistic ahead of the final.

"We always respect our opponents, but I think it's important to do what we need to do. I think the Manchester United players would think the same.

"It's definitely going to be a great game, but it will be a difficult one. But I think we want to win it even more," he said, as quoted by UEFA.

"I have accomplished everything in the ten years I've been at Tottenham, except for one thing.

"I've worked hard to make up for that and have always dreamed of winning a trophy in a Tottenham shirt. So, I hope we can make that dream a reality.

