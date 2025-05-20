After Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Newcastle, Bukayo Saka humbly posed for a photo with Thomas Partey’s mother in a touching post-match moment

Declan Rice scored the only goal in Arsenal’s last Premier League home match of the season, securing a runner-up place for the Gunners

Despite a strong showing against Newcastle and a contract running until June 2025, Thomas Partey’s future remains undecided

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka honored his teammate Thomas Partey’s mother by posing for a photo with her after the Gunners' 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

The emotional moment unfolded during what was Arsenal’s final home game of the season, adding a sentimental note to a day of celebration and reflection for players and their families.

Arsenal win against Newcastle United

The match, played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, marked the 37th game of the Premier League season for Arsenal.

In front of a raucous home crowd, Mikel Arteta’s men edged out Newcastle United thanks to a single goal from summer signing Declan Rice, who found the net in the 55th minute, per the BBC.

The narrow win was vital in keeping Arsenal’s league campaign competitive, although they remain in second place behind champions Liverpool, who have already clinched the title under new manager Arne Slot.

With 71 points from 37 games, Arsenal are closing out what has been an intense and promising season.

Thomas Partey, who is part of the top five Ghanaian performers in the 2024/25 Premier League, played the entire 90 minutes and delivered a composed midfield performance that helped keep Newcastle at bay.

Bukayo Saka humble moment with Partey's mother

Following the final whistle, Arsenal players took to the pitch with their loved ones to celebrate the last home fixture of the season.

Amid the celebrations, a standout moment occurred when Bukayo Saka graciously took time to pose for a photo with Thomas Partey’s mother.

Saka, often hailed for his humility and maturity beyond his years, displayed another example of his character by acknowledging Partey’s family in such a personal way.

The image of Saka with Mrs. Partey quickly made the rounds on social media, capturing the hearts of fans and adding a human touch to the competitive world of Premier League football.

Reactions from fans on social media

Many Arsenal supporters noted that such moments reinforce the strong bond within the squad and between players’ families.

“This is why we love Saka,” one fan tweeted.

“Not just an incredible footballer, but an incredible person.”

Partey’s Arsenal future still in limbo

While the atmosphere was celebratory, questions still loom over the future of Thomas Partey at the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s contract is set to expire in June 2025, and although no formal discussions have taken place, speculation about his next move is creating a lot of transfer buzz.

At 31 years old, according to Goal, Partey has reportedly attracted interest from European giants such as Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, reports suggest he would prefer to remain in North London and extend his tenure with Arsenal.

