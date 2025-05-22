With an estimated fortune of £21.8 million and a £110k weekly wage, Onana’s mansion is a smart investment in his elite lifestyle

Despite a tough season conceding 65 goals, Andre Onana boasts one of the beautiful properties owned by African players in the EPL

Just minutes from Carrington and Old Trafford, Onana’s lavish home offers both privacy and convenience

Manchester United’s No.1 goalkeeper Andre Onana enjoys a lifestyle that reflects his success on and off the pitch over the seasons.

While his performances have drawn mixed reviews, conceding 65 goals in 50 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets, the Cameroonian's lifestyle speaks volumes about his stature.

Onana’s £3.5 million mansion offers a glimpse into the luxury and privacy befitting a top-flight Premier League star.

Where is Andre Onana's mansion located in Manchester?

Onana's residence is situated in Hale Barns, renowned for its exclusivity, attracting celebrities and top-tier athletes alike, per United Stand.

Its close proximity to Manchester United’s Carrington training ground and Old Trafford makes it a strategic residence for players seeking both luxury and convenience.

With quiet leafy lanes, gated estates, and high-end amenities such as a modern gym facility, the area exudes privacy and prestige, an ideal setting for a player of Onana’s profile.

Onana's mansion: Grand design and architecture

The ex-Inter Milan shot-stopper's mansion reflects modern elegance and thoughtful design.

Spread across three floors, the residence features a sleek combination of glass, steel, and stone elements, blending contemporary architecture with timeless luxury.

The gated entrance opens into a sweeping driveway that accommodates multiple high-performance vehicles, including Onana’s reported collection of luxury cars.

The front façade is striking, with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interiors while offering panoramic views of the manicured gardens.

A grand foyer with a floating staircase and a chandelier centerpiece sets the tone for the home’s sophisticated ambiance.

What is Andre Onana's fortune?

As of 2025, André Onana's net worth is estimated to be around £21.8 million. He earns a weekly salary of £110,000, amounting to an annual income of approximately £5.72 million, according to Salary Sport.

Beyond his salary, Onana has endorsement deals, including a significant partnership with Adidas, contributing to his financial portfolio.

His financial acumen is evident in his investment choices, such as the purchase of this mansion, which not only provides a luxurious living space but also serves as a valuable asset.

