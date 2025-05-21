Thomas Partey resides in an upscale home in the London Borough of Barnet, a popular area for Premier League footballers

Partey’s property is estimated to be worth around $250,000, aligning with high-end real estate prices in North London

With a lucrative Arsenal contract, endorsements, and investments, Partey's net worth is estimated at $50 million as of 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is one of the richest Ghanaian players abroad, and that is evident in his glamourous living, including a multi-million dollar mansion in England.

The Ghanaian reportedly stays in Barnet, an area known for its upscale neighbourhoods, offering both privacy and proximity to Arsenal's training facilities and the Emirates Stadium.

A peek at Thomas Partey's $250,000 London mansion. Image credit: thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

Where is Thomas Partey's house?

Thomas Partey's residence, located in Barnet, is emblematic of the luxurious lifestyle often associated with Premier League footballers.

In 2022, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy visited Partey's home, providing fans with a rare look inside the footballer's abode.

The visit, documented in a video, showcased a modern interior with spacious living areas, tasteful decor, and an ambiance that blends comfort with elegance.

During the visit, Stonebwoy presented Partey with a customised Arsenal jersey, symbolising the intersection of sports and music.

Watch the interior of Thomas Partey's beautiful London home in the video below.

What is the value of Thomas Partey's mansion in London?

While specific details about the property's value are not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest that Thomas Partey's mansion is valued at approximately $250,000, per GH Page.

This valuation aligns with properties in the Barnet area, known for their exclusivity and high market demand.

Thomas Partey's net worth

Thomas Partey's success on the field has translated into substantial financial rewards.

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to I Like to Dabble, derived from his football salary, endorsements, and investments in real estate.

Thomas Partey. Image credit: thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

Thomas Partey uncertain Arsenal future

The former Tema Youth player's future at Arsenal remains uncertain as his contract approaches its expiration on June 30, 2025.

While manager Mikel Arteta has given two vague updates on Partey's situation, no official agreement has been reached.

However, with Arsenal pursuing midfield reinforcements like Martin Zubimendi, Partey's role in the squad could be impacted.

Bukayo Saka shares a moment with Partey's mother

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a heartwarming moment between Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey's mother.

Following the Gunners' 1-0 home win against Newcastle United last Sunday, the English international went viral with a humble moment, posing for a picture with his teammate's mother at the Emirates Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh