Famous Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has people talking after sharing a video of him praying for Manchester United

Holding a Bible in his hands, with his eyes shut, the popular YouTuber was seen kneeling and asking for divine intervention on behalf of Man U

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with netizens expressing their views in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has once again proven his loyalty to Manchester United.

In a video, the popular YouTuber went on his knees to offer a heartfelt prayer for the club ahead of their game on May 21, 2025.

Kwadwo Sheldon offers special for Man U. Image source: Kwadwo Sheldon

Manchester United will play against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The match will take place at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM local time (7:00 PM GMT).

Kwadwo Sheldon, visibly concerned about the outcome of the game held a Bible in his hand, went on his knees with a serious expression and said a special prayer for his team. He pleaded for divine intervention for the Red Devils.

This happened after he recently shared a video of his home submerged in water after heavy rains on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Kwadwo Sheldon did not allow the unfortunate incident, which weighed on him throughout the week, to ruin his love and support for his team.

Watch the video below:

