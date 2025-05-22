Popular sports journalist Kofi Asare Brako reveals he suffered a debilitating stroke, which left him unable to walk or talk

Brako tearfully testified live on radio, expressing deep regret for not accepting Jesus Christ earlier in his life

Known for his iconic sports commentary, Brako now embraces a new mission of spreading hope, faith, and God's message

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Asare Brako has emotionally shared the powerful story of his battle with stroke and his miraculous healing.

Known for his expertise and passion for football commentary on stations such as Asempa FM and Atinka FM, Brako aka Abatey revealed the real reason behind his long absence from the media spotlight during a moving interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

Fighting back tears, Brako disclosed that his sudden disappearance from the media scene was due to a debilitating stroke that left him physically incapacitated.

“I could not walk, I could not talk or do anything. People had to lift me to sit in a wheelchair,” he recounted, his voice breaking with emotion.

Kofi Asare Brako's battle with stroke

The stroke struck unexpectedly, drastically altering the trajectory of his life and career.

Once a dynamic and vocal figure in Ghanaian sports journalism, Brako was now confined to a wheelchair, unable to perform even basic tasks on his own.

The vibrant commentator found himself isolated, silenced, and wrestling with despair.

“It was a painful and lonely journey. I felt hopeless, and in those dark moments, I questioned everything, including my faith.” Brako said.

Kofi Asare Brako's divine intervention

In his moment of desperation, Brako said he cried out to God, seeking answers and help. According to him, it was during one of his lowest points that he had a spiritual encounter that changed everything.

“I heard a voice that said, ‘Kofi, relax, and let me prepare you. I brought you into this to see my greatness and I will redeem you,’” he said, recalling the moment as he wept live on air.

The Ghanaian journalist interpreted this experience as a divine message of hope and restoration. From that day forward, he began to put his trust in God, which he believes was the beginning of his healing journey.

Watch weeping Kofi Asare share his testimony in the video below.

Kofi Asare Brako healed from stroke

Against the odds and with much prayer, Brako began to recover. Today, he says he is completely healed, walking, talking, and eager to return to the life he once knew but this time with a renewed purpose.

“Now that I am healed, I fully believe in Him. I want to testify about God’s goodness to everyone worldwide. I regret not accepting Christ earlier in my life,” he said.

His testimony has resonated deeply with many listeners, particularly those who have followed his career and admired his contributions to sports broadcasting in Ghana.

