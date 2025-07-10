A Ghanaian man identified as Kwaku shared his inspiring journey from being a street ice cream vendor to being employed as a brand ambassador by a company in the UAE

His story, told through a TikTok photo carousel, captured years of struggle, having grown up in Ghana and experienced hardships along the way

Despite multiple setbacks, Kwaku remained resilient, eventually travelling to the UAE in 2023, where he now works with a reputable logistics company

A Ghanaian TikToker, based in Dubai, has inspired many netizens after he shared a deeply personal backstory of perseverance and transformation.

A Ghanaian Tiktoker shares his transformation journey, having grown from being an ice cream seller to becoming employed by a logistics company in the UAE. Photo credit: kwakublogger (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the Ghanaian man, identified as Kwaku, narrated, through TikTok carousel photos, the significant stages in his life before he got to where he is today.

In the visual story sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku narrated his rise from humble beginnings on the streets of Ghana to securing a business partnership with Benelux Freight and Logistics, a reputable international logistics company.

His photo timeline offers a raw and honest reflection of the struggles he faced and the resilience that pushed him forward.

TikToker Kwaku shares heartwarming transformation journey

The Ghanaian TikToker, Kwaku, began his journey in 2014, shortly after completing Senior High School. With limited opportunities available, he took to the streets selling ice cream to make ends meet.

By 2015, he had switched to selling coconuts, trying to find a more sustainable source of income.

Fast forward three years, and he attempted to scale up by venturing into coconut juice production. Unfortunately, the business collapsed, but he remained undeterred.

Ghanaian TikToker, Kwaku on the streets of Ghana selling plantain before becoming a brand ambassador for Benelux. Photo credit: kwakublogger (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In 2019, Kwaku found work as a fuel attendant at a local station. However, the following year, in 2020, financial struggles deepened, pushing him into debt.

In a twist of events, he took up a night watchman job at the same station. He claimed to have taken this decision to survive and stay employed.

TikToker Kwaku becomes brand ambassador

The year 2021 saw another attempt at hustling when he turned to selling plantains during the season. He admitted that although things didn’t go as he had hoped, he still considered that year a blessing.

Refusing to give up, Kwaku tried something new in 2023. He ended up preaching the word of God at Circle, a bustling part of Accra.

Later that same year, determined to change his fortunes, he took a bold step and travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of greener pastures.

Now, in 2025, Kwaku has bagged an ambassadorial deal with Benelux Freight and Logistics, a respected logistics and shipping company operating between Ghana and the UAE.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate TikToker Kwaku's transformation journey

His TikTok post has since touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, with viewers praising his hard work, faith, and determination not to give up despite numerous setbacks. Some of the comments are below.

MAY said:

"This testimony is for me, I shouldn't give up 🙏 I know my time will come soon."

Minor commented:

"So u stopped preaching, akoa y3 bonsam."

bibi wrote:

"Moral lesson is you never stop evolving. You are every man, and we’re proud of you."

The Chosen One @86 said:

"Guy, u hv really suffered a lot, may all these pains turn into everlasting blessings, a big Amen."

Adwoa Adepa Pretty wrote:

"There is more to come bro."

Ghanaian lady shares transformational entrepreneurship journey

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady became a source of motivation to many of her countrymen after she shared the transformational story of how she started her business.

The lady, identified as Adwoa Agbogbloshie, stated that she started her business in 2017 from her kitchen

