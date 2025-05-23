Lionel Messi named his 2009 Champions League final header against Manchester United as his favourite goal

La Pulga has racked up 860 senior career goals for both club and country, and continues to shake the back of the net in MLS

In 2008/09, Messi scored 38 goals in 51 games, helping Barcelona achieve the club’s first-ever treble under Pep Guardiola

Argentina legend and Inter Miami icon Lionel Messi has revealed the goal he considers the most memorable of his storied career.

La Pulga's disclosure has set social media abuzz with fans recalling some of his best strikes against the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi during Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles Football Club at Chase Stadium on April 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale,. Image credit: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

In a statement quoted by ESPN on X, on Thursday, May 22, the Barcelona cult hero named his iconic header against Manchester United in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final as his favourite.

Barcelona defeated Manchester United to win 2009 UEFA CL

The goal came during the final on May 27, 2009, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Messi’s Barcelona triumphed 2-0 over a formidable Manchester United side, per UEFA.

After Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Messi sealed the victory in the 70th with a rare headed goal, connecting with a pinpoint cross from midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez.

Messi was never known for his aerial prowess. Yet, his perfectly timed leap and glancing header over goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains one of the most celebrated moments of his career.

Lionel Messi's header against Manchester United in 2009 Champions League final on May 27, 2009 at Olimpico. Image credit: Denis Doyle - UEFA/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

''I had many goals that are perhaps even more beautiful and of enormous value, also because of their importance, but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United was always my favourite,'' Messi said.

Lionel Messi's prolific 2008/09 season at Barcelona

Under then-manager Pep Guardiola, the Catalan giants clinched an unprecedented treble in 2008/09, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, per Barcelona official website.

Messi was central to that success, scoring 38 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

His performances that season elevated him to new heights, and the goal against Manchester United was symbolic of the club's rise to dominance and Messi’s emergence as a global icon.

Lionel Messi career goals and trophies

Now 37 years old and playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi continues to defy expectations. Over the course of his career, he has amassed an astonishing 860 senior goals for club and country.

His honours include four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga championships, and eight Ballon d'Or awards, with Italian coaching great Fabio Capello doubting whether current Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal would ever match Messi's success.

In addition to his club success, Messi finally achieved international glory by winning the Copa América with Argentina in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022, further solidifying his legacy.

Though Messi has scored many spectacular goals, his solo run against Getafe in 2007, his free-kick against Liverpool in 2019, and his long-range strikes for Argentina, the 2009 header holds a unique place in his heart.

Players with most Top 5 League titles

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the list of players who have won the most titles in Europe's leading leagues of Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and the Serie A.

Barcelona defeate Manchester United to win 2009 UEFA CL figures such as Thomas Muller, Ryan Giggs, and David Alaba.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh