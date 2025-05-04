Thomas Muller equals Ryan Giggs’ record with 13 league titles, all with Bayern Munich, cementing his impressive football legacy

Lionel Messi, with 12 league titles from Barcelona and PSG, has combined individual brilliance with team success

Muller just added another league honour to his respectable trophy haul after Bayern Munich clinched the 2024/25 Bundesliga

Thomas Muller has etched his name in European football history, becoming the player with the joint-most league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.

With Bayern Munich’s triumph in the 2024/25 Bundesliga, Muller now boasts 13 league titles, equaling the record set by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

The 2014 World Cup winner's remarkable achievement is a testament to his longevity, consistency, and unshakable presence at Bayern Munich.

Since breaking into the first team in 2008, Muller has been a central figure in Bayern’s dominance.

His influence has stretched across eras, from playing alongside legends like Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry to helping younger stars like Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane.

With 13 Bundesliga medals, Muller’s name is now permanently carved alongside Europe’s greatest winners.

Ryan Giggs: The Premier League benchmark

Until Muller matched him, Ryan Giggs stood alone at the summit of Europe’s league title winners.

The Manchester United icon collected 13 Premier League titles during a glittering career that spanned over two decades at Old Trafford.

Giggs was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering sides that dominated English football from the early 1990s to the early 2010s.

Known for his pace, dribbling, and ability to reinvent himself, Giggs adapted his game from a flying winger to a composed central midfielder as the years progressed.

While individual accolades came his way, including PFA Player of the Year and countless team-of-the-season honors, it’s Giggs’ unmatched 13 league titles that set him apart as a standard-bearer in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi: Dominance Across Two Leagues

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, sits just behind Muller and Giggs with 12 league titles.

His haul includes 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and two Ligue 1 crowns with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s decade-long dominance in Spain transformed Barcelona into one of the most feared teams in football history.

With Messi at the helm, Barça conquered Spain repeatedly under managers like Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, and Ernesto Valverde.

His partnership with stars like Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Neymar, and Luis Suárez brought breathtaking attacking football to the Camp Nou.

After an emotional departure from Barcelona in 2021, Messi continued his winning ways at PSG, securing two French titles and adding to his vast trophy cabinet.

David Alaba: A Champion in Two Countries

David Alaba’s name often flies under the radar, but his trophy cabinet is packed with silverware.

With 12 league titles, 10 Bundesliga crowns at Bayern Munich and two La Liga titles at Real Madrid, Alaba has established himself as one of the most decorated players of his generation.

His journey began at Bayern, where he emerged as one of the best left-backs in the world before seamlessly transitioning to a central defensive role.

In 2021, Alaba moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer, where he wasted no time adding Spanish league titles to his collection albeit Real Madrid are out of the UEFA Champions League this season as Thomas Partey's Arsenal dominated them in the last eight.

Gary Neville: The Silent Winner of Old Trafford

Gary Neville may not have had the flair of Messi or the versatility of Alaba, but his career at Manchester United was defined by unwavering consistency and leadership.

Neville won 12 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, making him one of the most decorated defenders in English football history.

A one-club man, Neville was part of United’s famous “Class of ’92,” rising through the ranks alongside Giggs, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham.

Neville’s leadership extended beyond the pitch, eventually becoming United’s captain and a respected voice in the dressing room.

While he rarely grabbed headlines with spectacular goals or flashy skills, Neville’s contributions were indispensable to the Red Devils’ sustained success.

A Golden Era of Champions

The accomplishments of Thomas Muller, Ryan Giggs, Lionel Messi, David Alaba, and Gary Neville reflect the incredible standards set by football’s elite.

These players not only amassed individual accolades but also formed the backbone of some of the most dominant club sides in history.

Muller’s latest milestone underscores Bayern Munich’s enduring reign in German football, just as Giggs’ record still stands as the symbol of Manchester United’s glory years.

Messi’s genius illuminated Spanish and French football, while Alaba and Neville exemplified consistency and adaptability at the highest level.

As football continues to evolve, these names remind us that greatness is not just measured in goals or assists but also in the ability to win, season after season, across eras and leagues.

Their legacies are not merely about numbers, they are about shaping the history and identity of their clubs, inspiring generations of players and fans alike.

