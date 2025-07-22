Premier League giants Liverpool have been plunged into mourning once again, less than three weeks after the death of Diogo Jota

The club confirmed the passing of former defender Joey Jones, who died at the age of 70

Jones, also revered as a cult hero at Chelsea, joined the Blues in the early 1980s during their stint in the second division

A cloud of sorrow settled over Liverpool on Tuesday, July 22, as news broke of the passing of their former defender, Joey Jones, at the age of 70.

His death comes less than three weeks after the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, adding to a deeply emotional period for the Liverpool family.

Joey Jones runs out of the tunnel at Anfield. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Joey Jones: A champion at Liverpool and cult hero at Chelsea

Jones may have gone on to achieve cult status at Chelsea, but Liverpool was the club where his top-flight journey truly began.

The Welsh international wore the famous red shirt with pride, racking up 100 appearances in all competitions.

Joining Liverpool in the mid-1970s, Jones was part of an era defined by passion and perseverance.

He brought the same fearless approach that would later define his Chelsea career, helping Liverpool through battles domestic and European.

During a decorated career at Merseyside, Jones won five major trophies for Liverpool, including back-to-back European Cups in 1977 and 1978, as well as the English league title in 1977, as noted by ABC News.

He also won the UEFA Cup and European Super Cup for the Merseyside team.

In 1981, Jones made the switch to Chelsea from Wrexham for £34,000.

At the time, the Blues were a long way from their current glamour, struggling in the depths of the Third Division.

For many, that might have seemed like a step down, but for Joey Jones, it was another opportunity to roll up his sleeves and fight for a cause.

Jones became a cornerstone of Chelsea’s revival. His no-nonsense defending and infectious spirit helped drag the team back to the Second Division in 1983/84, before achieving promotion to the First Division the following season.

He was named Chelsea’s Player of the Season in 1982/83. In total, he made 91 appearances and scored twice during his time at Stamford Bridge, per the club's website.

Joey Jones moved into coaching after calling time on his career. Photo by Rui Vieira - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans mourn Joey Jones

Following the announcement, tributes poured in from fans across the footballing world, especially from those who remembered his passionate displays and unwavering heart.

@Blues_Alfred wrote:

"Rest in peace, Joey Jones. 💙 A true Blue who gave everything for the badge. Thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🕊️"

@Mohsen20Es shared:

"A true Blue remembered. Rest in peace, Joey Jones. Condolences to his loved ones and the Chelsea family."

@MarkTommostuff summed up:

"What a warrior he was! Heart on his sleeve. Made his mark at our club (as well as on opposition players!) His contribution will never be forgotten 💙"

Diogo Jota's wife visits Anfield

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Diogo Jota’s wife was met with an overwhelming wave of tributes at Anfield as she paid her respects to her late husband.

Joined by close friends and family, Cardoso laid flowers and paused for a solemn moment, moved by the heartfelt gestures from fans who had covered the area with floral arrangements.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh