Antoine Semenyo’s rapid ascent in European football has thrust his family into the spotlight, sparking curiosity about the woman who raised him

Beyond his record-breaking move to Man City, attention has turned to his mother, Dela Dzebu, whose youthful looks have caught the eye on social media

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Dela Dzebu’s profile and the role she has played in her son’s remarkable rise

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has etched his name into the history books after completing a landmark transfer to Manchester City.

Semenyo's move, valued at about £65 million, crowns a journey defined by patience, resilience and steady growth, taking him to one of world football’s most demanding stages.

Semenyo completes historic Man City transfer

The London-born attacker signed a long-term deal after three seasons with AFC Bournemouth.

His arrival at the Etihad came less than 48 hours after a dramatic farewell, as he struck a stoppage-time winner against Tottenham Hotspur in what proved to be his final outing for the Cherries. It was a fitting goodbye that captured his knack for decisive moments.

Across 110 appearances for Bournemouth, Semenyo delivered 32 goals and 13 assists, per Transfermarkt, numbers that underline his influence and explain City’s interest.

He will wear the number 42 shirt, once made famous by Yaya Touré, who lifted three Premier League titles during an iconic spell at the club.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City,” Semenyo said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“They have set the highest of standards, and it's a club with world class players, world class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep [Guardiola].

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here.

The celebration around the deal makes it easy to forget how close Semenyo once came to walking away.

At 15, failed trials at Arsenal, Tottenham and Millwall left him questioning his future. Loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland followed, each one shaping his mindset before a return to Bristol City and later a move to Bournemouth put him back on course.

Now, he stands ready to test himself in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

Meet Dela Dzebu: Antoine Semenyo's mother

But behind Semenyo's rise is a strong family story. His mother, Dela Efua Dzebu, played a quiet but vital role.

Affectionately called Madam Dela, she balanced discipline with warmth, creating a home filled with encouragement.

Semenyo has spoken of happy moments in the kitchen with his mother and time on the pitch with his father and brother, experiences that built character as much as skill.

According to BBN Times, she is a healthcare worker with French-Ghanaian roots and a former movie actress, having appeared in the 1990s films 'Step Dad and 'Lovin You', as noted by Ibrahim Saanie Daara.

Her recent appearance at Mawuli Senior High School’s 75th anniversary drew admiration online, with fans praising her youthful looks and elegance.

While Semenyo's mom was often away from the public eye, her presence at her son's presentation as a Man City player underlines her unseen hand in nurturing one of Ghana's brightest talents at the moment.

