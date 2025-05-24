Memunatu Sulemana was gifted a fully furnished 2-bedroom house by Ghana President John Mahama in August 2023

Despite a decade-long national career and appearances at three FIFA Women’s World Cups, Sulemana faced severe financial a hardship post-retirement

She later served as goalkeepers’ trainer for both the Black Maidens (U17) and the Black Queens, maintaining her involvement in Ghanaian football

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana, who once lived in a makeshift kiosk, now has a roof over her head thanks to a generous gesture from Ghana President John Dramani Mahama.

On August 30, 2023, Mahama officially handed over the keys to a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, fulfilling a promise to provide her with proper accommodation after her plight became public.

The ex-president stepped in after it was disclosed that Sulemana was living in a wooden structure in the Kaneshie area of Accra, lacking basic amenities and exposed to the elements.

Memunatu Sulemana living in kiosk

Before receiving help, the 45-year-old former goalkeeper was residing in a small, improvised shelter made from wood and old billboard materials.

The cramped kiosk offered minimal protection, especially during the rainy season.

While many of her fellow ex-players have moved on to better opportunities, Sulemana struggled with deep financial hardship.

Despite a distinguished playing career, she was unable to secure a stable income post-retirement, making her living conditions dire.

President Mahama gifts Sulemana a 2-bedroom house

President Mahama stepped in with a life-changing intervention, gifting Sulemana a modern two-bedroom apartment and providing an undisclosed sum of money to help her start a small business.

The gesture brought a new sense of hope and dignity to a player who once brought pride to Ghanaian football.

According to Sulemana, although she represented Ghana with distinction, her football career didn’t offer the financial rewards needed for a secure future.

Sulemana’s Black Queens career

Sulemana enjoyed a long and respected career with the Black Queens, Ghana’s senior women’s national team.

She made over 30 appearances and featured in three FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments—in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

Her contribution to women’s football continued off the field as well. In 2018, she assisted with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations draw hosted in Ghana.

Memunatu Sulemana calls out instructions to teammates during the match between Ghana and China at the FIFA 2003 Women's World Cup. Photo: Robyn Beck.

Two years later, she was appointed goalkeepers’ trainer for the Black Maidens (U17) and eventually held the same role with the senior national team, the Black Queens.

Her story is a stark reminder of the challenges many female athletes face after retirement—and the powerful impact of compassion and recognition.

