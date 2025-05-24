Karim Benzema and actress Lyna Khoudri turned heads on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Benzema celebrated Al Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League title earlier in May, capping off a successful season before heading into vacation mode

The couple enjoyed a glamorous evening on the Côte d'Azur, marking a rare glimpse into Benzema’s private life

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Karim Benzema made headlines off the pitch this past Friday evening, May 23, 2025, when he appeared at the Cannes Film Festival alongside his stunning partner, actress Lyna Khoudri.

This marked the couple’s first official public appearance, drawing as much attention as the films being screened at the prestigious festival.

Karim Benzema attends the "13 Jours 13 Nuits" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025 in Cannes, France. Image credit: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

Benzema and Khoudri's stylish entrance on Côte d'Azur

Benzema and Khoudri graced the red carpet in classic Cannes fashion, effortlessly elegant and brimming with confidence.

Known for his reserved demeanor in the public eye, Benzema surprised fans and media alike with this rare and close glimpse into his private life.

Karim Benzema and Lyna Khoudri attend the "13 Jours 13 Nuits" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025 in Cannes, France. Image credit: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Benzema and Lyna Khoudri first public appearance

The couple posed comfortably for the cameras, their chemistry unmistakable in their first major public appearance.

Lyna Khoudri, known for her powerful performances in French cinema and her rising international profile, dazzled in a couture gown while Benzema opted for a sleek tuxedo.

Their appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening as several personalities picked top honours, per Screen Play.

Benzema wins Suadi Pro League with Al-Ittihad

The Al Ittihad forward has had a demanding season, but it ended on a high note with a league title win earlier this month.

Since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Benzema has continued to demonstrate why he remains one of the world’s elite strikers.

Securing the Saudi Pro League title with his team in early May, per Goal, he now enjoys a brief but deserved pause before concluding his season.

The Cannes visit comes during this rare window of downtime, a perfect opportunity for the footballer to unwind and celebrate both professional and personal milestones.

According to Sofoot, the trip to the French Riviera marks the beginning of Benzema's summer vacation plans, although his duties with Al Ittihad are not quite over yet.

Two matches remain for Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad

Despite the relaxed atmosphere at Cannes, Benzema’s focus will soon shift back to football. Al Ittihad has two crucial fixtures left in the season.

The first is a final league matchday clash with Damac scheduled for Monday. While the title has already been secured, maintaining momentum remains important as the team prepares for an even bigger challenge.

That challenge is the Saudi Cup Final against Al Qadsiah on May 30, a match that could secure a memorable domestic double for the club.

Benzema is expected to play a key role in what may be his final appearance of the season, and possibly his last with the club, depending on off-season developments.

Benzema aims subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the seemingly broken relationship between former Real Madrid attacker, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Los Blancos teammates are now adversaries in the Saudi Pro League, with the French striker recently aiming a cryptic jab at the Portuguese.

The former Manchester United winger, who recently won the Guinness World Record for most wins recorded in national team football, missed out on his first major trophy with Al-Nassr as Benzema's Al-Ittihad reigned supreme again.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh