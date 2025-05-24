New Wydad Casablanca signing Nordin Amrabat confirmed that the club is in discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo

The FIFA Club World Cup begins on June 13, while the great Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until June 30

The tranfer, if it materializes, would become the most iconic football move of all-time involving an African side

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca appear to be pursuing a sensational move for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

This development was seemingly confirmed by their new signing Nordin Amrabat during a recent interview, sparking intense speculation about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future.

Amrabat drops Cristiano Ronaldo to Wydad Casablanca hint

Nordin Amrabat, the former Watford and Hull City winger, recently joined Wydad Casablanca in a move that has already raised eyebrows.

However, his latest comments have propelled the club into the global spotlight. When asked by De Telegraaf if the club was attempting to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Morocco for the Club World Cup, Amrabat responded:

"The president is very ambitious and is still working with some very big names. It is true that Cristiano is one of them." Amrabat said.

This candid reply has fueled speculation that Wydad, one of Africa’s most successful clubs, could be preparing a bold move to land the biggest name in world football.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play at the FIFA Club World Cup USA?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, is under contract until June 30.

However, the Club World Cup kicks off on June 13, meaning any move to Wydad would require an early termination of his deal with Al-Nassr.

It's worth noting that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hinted at a potential Ronaldo Club World Cup 2025 participation, per Aljazeera.

This is not impossible, especially if there is mutual interest and a financial settlement can be reached.

Wydad Casablanca is one of the African representatives in the newly expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup set to take place in the United States in June.

With the tournament set to draw massive global attention, adding Ronaldo to their squad would not only boost their competitive chances but also elevate their commercial and international profile immeasurably.

What would Cristiano Ronaldo's next transfer be?

Though 39, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level. He remains a prolific scorer in Saudi Arabia and still commands worldwide attention both on and off the pitch.

However, rumors have persisted that he may seek a new challenge, especially with the allure of one final major international club tournament looming.

If this proves to be his last season with Al-Nassr, his final appearance for the club could come on Monday night, when they face Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

That match may mark the end of his Middle Eastern chapter and open the door for a potential Moroccan adventure.

Wydad Casablanca ambitious transfer plans

Wydad’s ambitions have clearly grown beyond the borders of African football. The club has historically been a dominant force in the CAF Champions League and Moroccan Botola Pro, but this latest rumor signals a pivot to global aspirations.

Bringing in a player of Ronaldo’s caliber, even if only for the Club World Cup, would send a powerful message about their intent to compete on the world stage.

Club president Said Naciri has reportedly been instrumental in driving the initiative.

Known for his ambitious outlook and willingness to invest in talent, Naciri is thought to be in contact with multiple high-profile players, with Ronaldo at the top of the list.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign for Wydad Casablanca?

While the financial logistics of such a deal are complex, Ronaldo’s salary at Al-Nassr is among the highest in football history, the short-term nature of the proposed move may make it feasible.

Wydad may look to secure the Portuguese forward on a short-term, high-impact contract purely for the Club World Cup, which could appeal to Ronaldo as a final high-profile chapter before retirement or a move to MLS.

At this stage, no official confirmation has been provided by Wydad Casablanca, Al-Nassr, or Ronaldo’s representatives. But Amrabat’s statement adds significant weight to the swirling rumors.

