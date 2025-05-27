The football world mourns again after a 15-year-old female footballer collapsed during a tournament final in Mexico

Reports say temperatures exceeded 34°C; emergency aid was given, but she tragically passed away in a hospital

Authorities are probing whether health and safety protocols were followed during the match

The global football world is mourning following a heartbreaking tragedy as 15-year-old Atziri Ledif Galeana Valencia collapsed during the final of a girls’ football tournament in Mexico.

The young player, representing Chivas Lcz, fell unconscious in the 72nd minute of the match against Toriz, reportedly due to suspected heat stroke.

Atziri Ledif Galeana Valencia collapsed and died dueing a final match in Mexico. Image credit: Liga Deportiva de Guacamayas

Source: Facebook

Tense final high temperature

The match, held during a severe heatwave, reportedly saw temperatures soar beyond 34°C.

Despite the intense heat, the game continued until Atziri’s sudden collapse, prompting immediate medical attention.

Emergency responders administered CPR, oxygen, and cold compresses on the field in an attempt to stabilize her condition.

Atziri Ledif Galeana Valencia passes away

The youngster was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Sadly, despite all efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The final and the rest of the tournament were suspended immediatel, with matches scheduled for Sunday cancelled out of respect and mourning.

The teenage player was not well known, but the circumstances of her death have caused global sorrow.

Her club, Chivas Lcz, released a heartfelt statement describing Atziri as a champion and a warrior who left an indelible mark on everyone she met as seen on Mail Sport.

“You will always live in our hearts. Until we meet again to play a more beautiful final, rest in peace, champion.” read the tribute.

Investigation reportedly begins

The Michoacan State Prosecutor’s Office has now opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Atziri’s death according to the same source.

Authorities are examining whether health and safety protocols were followed, especially given the extreme weather conditions.

Questions are being raised about the decision to allow the match to proceed under such dangerous temperatures.

The late Atziri Ledif Galeana Valencia . Image credit: Liga Deportiva de Guacamayas

Source: Facebook

What is Atziri Ledif Galeana Valencia known for?

Atziri was known for her skill on the pitch and also her passion, leadership, and dedication.

Tributes have poured in across social media, with many remembering her as a rising star and a beloved teammate, as reported by The Mirror.

Liga Deportiva de Guacamayas, which oversaw the tournament, also shared a floral tribute in her memory.

Ousmane Diaby's death during a match in France

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the sad passing of young Senegalese footballer, Ousmane Diaby, who tragically died during a match in France.

The 14-year old was tipped by many to reach greater levels in European football as his untimely death shocked the football fraternities in both Senegal and France.

Diaby's demise was the one of several fatal incidents that have rocked African sports this year, with that of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju causing great pain in Ghana.

The 40-year-old met his sudden death in Accra when he collapsed during a Ghana Professional Boxing League undercard match at the Bukom Arena.

He was rushed to the the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh