Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare excited fans with his performance at training

Asare is expected to start in Ghana's semi-final showdown with Nigeria in the Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28

Netizens who chanced on the 32-year-old's exploits in the Black Stars camp have lavished praise on him

Benjamin Asare is stealing the spotlight ahead of Ghana’s highly anticipated encounter against Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper is among the quartet of locally based players named in Otto Addo’s 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament in London.

His stock has risen dramatically since his senior national team debut in March, where he kept clean sheets in consecutive matches against Chad and Madagascar during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, per Ghanasoccernet.

Now firmly in pole position as Ghana’s No.1, Asare continues to justify the trust placed in him by the technical bench.

Benjamin Asare impresses at training ahead of Nigeria clash

As preparations for the much-anticipated clash with the Super Eagles ramp up in West London, footage from a recent training session has given fans a glimpse of what to expect.

In the clip, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asare was put through an intense goalkeeping drill by Black Stars trainer Fatau Dauda.

His footwork was sharp, his timing spot-on, and his shot-stopping instincts razor-sharp.

The towering and commanding presence of the Phobians’ shot-stopper was hard to miss.

He sprang across his goal line to repel close-range efforts and high-velocity strikes.

Fans react to Asare's saves at training

The video quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing praise and spirited comments from Ghanaians:

@E_O_Kpodo wrote:

"Continue making the home base proud 👏"

@Kofi_Jnr1122 made a wild prediction:

"You will lift the World Cup trophy."

@FozGharby chimed in:

"My goalie 🔥🔥🔥"

@KhobbySuccess added:

"All the best of luck, Champ. United needs a good keeper, So let's go 💥💥💥😀"

@tawia78982 summed up:

"All the best, brother."

Asare was one of 16 players who turned up for training on Monday, May 26, as Ghana began camp for the eagerly awaited showdown.

Otto Addo eyes win against Nigeria

The Black Stars are under no illusions about the significance of Wednesday’s fixture. For coach Otto Addo, it’s more than just a semi-final; it’s personal.

“I’m really excited. Actually, the last time we lost one. So really, really want to, want to beat them,” Addo said when asked about facing Nigeria again, he said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

“I know about the rivalry. It’s not only in England, but I think England has a very, very huge community of Nigerians and Ghanaians... it’s everywhere. And, yeah, it’s very important.

“These games—even if you’ve had bad results—these are the games where you can get the fans back on track. And so, I know the importance of these games. And like I said before, we are trying to do everything to win this game.”

