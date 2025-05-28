The reported Premier League prize money standings has champions Liverpool earning the highest amount with £181.5 million

Arsenal and Manchester City earned £177.8m and £171.5m respectively, reflecting their strong finishes

Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City each took home over £110m despite dropping out of the league

The 2024/25 Premier League season ended on May 25, and alongside the drama on the pitch, a financial breakdown reveals just how lucrative England’s top flight has become.

All 20 Premier League clubs reportedly raked in substantial sums, with Arne Slot's title-winning Liverpool topping the financial leaderboard.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot and his players celebrating 2024/25 Premier League title victory. Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool dominate the Premier League prize money table

Liverpool annexed the Premier League 2024/25 title and also took home the most prize money, earning an estimated £181.5 million.

Their league-topping performance was matched by a commanding presence in global broadcasting revenue and merit-based distribution.

It marks another feather in the cap for the Reds, who clinched the 2024/25 EPL title to equal Manchester United's haul of 20 league honours, per The Guardian.

Arsenal and Manchester City complete the podium

Thomas Partey's Arsenal, narrowly missing out on the title, earned £177.8 million according to estimates by The Athletic.

The Gunners' second-place finish is a huge leap forward in their long-term project as they aim for the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Declan Rice looks on ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle United EPL match on May 18, 2025 at Emirates Stadium. Image credit: Arsenal

Meanwhile, defending champions Manchester City came in third, both in the league and in prize money, collecting £171.5 million.

Pep Guardiola’s side may have missed out on a fifth consecutive title, but their high finish ensured a healthy windfall nonetheless.

EPL prize money for Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa

Conference League finalists Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa rounded out the top six, earning £169.5m, £165.8m, and £164.6m respectively.

For Newcastle and Villa, these figures underscore how far the clubs have come in their evolution, financial and competitive.

With European football secured, these clubs are likely to see even higher revenues next season through UEFA distributions.

Nottingham Forest surprised many with a 7th-place finish and a payday of £157.5 million, eclipsing the likes of Brighton and Bournemouth, who themselves earned £149.6m and £147.6m respectively.

How much prize money did Manchester United receive?

The financial gap between midtable clubs remained tight. Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United earned £143m, £139.8m, and £139.5m respectively.

Fulham and Everton weren’t far behind, collecting £139.3m and £135.2m. West Ham followed with £134m, while Tottenham, who endured a disappointing campaign, received £130.4m, their lowest haul in years.

Prize money for relegated Premier League teams

Jordan Ayew's relegated side, Leicester City, finishing 18th, earned £119.2m, while 19th-placed Ipswich Town took £112.9m.

Bottom club Southampton of Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana, wasn’t far behind with £110.9m.

These figures reflect the Premier League’s incredible broadcasting deals and global reach, where even the lowest-ranked teams receive more than some champions in other European leagues.

Manchester United target Antoine Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Manchester United's reported pursuit of Antoine Semenyo, the Ghana international striker of AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old racked up 11 goals and 6 assists in 37 Premier League appearances this season to help the Cherries to 9th in the league.

Semenyo, who is not part of Ghana's Unity Cup 2025 squad, is widely tipped to make a move to a big club following an excellent 2024/25 campaign.

