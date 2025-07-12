Mohammed Kudus has joined Tottenham on a long-term deal after a mixed two-year spell at West Ham, where he impressed early but struggled under Graham Potter’s system

The Ghanaian is expected to fit well into Thomas Frank’s high-pressing, fast-attacking style, with former coaches calling him a potential “game-changer"

He becomes the first player to move directly between West Ham and Spurs since 2011, marking a rare transfer between London rivals

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is determined to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.

On Thursday, Kudus completed a £55 million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, signing a long-term contract as new Spurs boss Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The 24-year-old’s move marks a rare bit of business between London rivals, but Frank and Spurs believe Kudus still has the talent to shine in the Premier League.

BBC Sport explores the highs and lows of his recent career—and why Tottenham are betting on a resurgence.

From Ajax star to West Ham struggles

Kudus burst onto the European scene with a standout 2022–23 campaign for Ajax in the Champions League.

Although the Dutch giants were eliminated in the group stage, Kudus still managed six goal involvements in six games, including a memorable strike against Liverpool at Anfield.

His performances drew interest from top English clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton.

It was West Ham, however, who landed him that summer. Kudus hit the ground running, scoring eight Premier League goals and providing six assists in a debut season that earned him Sky Sports' “Best Newcomer” title from pundit Gary Neville.

He also claimed West Ham’s Goal of the Season for a brilliant solo run against Freiburg in the Europa League.

But the Ghanaian’s second year at the London Stadium was far less impressive.

Following a managerial change in January 2024, Kudus found himself struggling under Graham Potter’s tactical system, which often used him as a striker or wing-back—roles that didn’t suit his strengths.

He netted just twice under Potter, including one on the final day against relegated Ipswich Town.

Kudus continued to top the Premier League dribble charts in 2024–25, but with diminishing efficiency: 198 attempts at a 47% success rate, down from 281 at nearly 56% the previous season. His off-ball effectiveness also declined sharply, with ball recoveries dropping from 298 to 148.

Kudus could be a game changer for Tottenham

Despite recent struggles, those who’ve worked with Kudus remain optimistic.

Former West Ham assistant Edu Rubio believes he has all the tools to thrive at Tottenham under Thomas Frank.

“Kudus brings versatility, pace, and a high work rate," Rubio said. "He can play off the right, through the middle, and adds aggression to the high press—an ideal fit for Frank’s fast and direct systems."

Rubio likened Kudus to Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, adding that he could become a vital player at Spurs if he finds consistency.

“He just needs to refine his decision-making, particularly in central roles, but he can definitely be a game-changer,” Rubio said.

Kudus' performance in Europe

Kudus is one of the most prominent graduates of Ghana’s Right to Dream academy, founded in 1999 by former Manchester United scout Tom Vernon.

The academy also owns Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, where Kudus made his professional debut at 18 after moving there in 2018.

He quickly impressed, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances in his second season, prompting Ajax to sign him.

Injuries limited his progress at the Dutch club, but in 2022–23 he exploded for 25 goal contributions across all competitions—convincing West Ham to spend £38 million on him.

Kudus becomes first player to join Tottenham since 2011

Kudus' switch to Tottenham is also notable for its rarity. He is the first player to move between West Ham and Spurs since Scott Parker made the same journey in 2011.

Deals between London rivals are notoriously difficult, making this move particularly intriguing for fans.

You’d have to go back even further for the last transfers between Spurs and Chelsea or Spurs and Arsenal—Carlo Cudicini moved from Stamford Bridge in 2009, and William Gallas joined from Arsenal in 2010. Kudus joins a small but memorable list of players who’ve crossed London lines.

With Spurs scoring 64 goals last season, the seventh-highest in the Premier League, Kudus adds attacking depth and versatility. If Thomas Frank can help him rediscover his best form, Tottenham may have found a true gem.

5 ways Mohammed Kudus can shine at Tottenham

