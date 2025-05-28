Mohamed Salah confirmed he was in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad before renewing his contract with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has opened up about his football future in a recent interview after guiding Liverpool to a second Premier League honour and signing a contract extension.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year admitted that a move to the Saudi Pro League was seriously considered before the extended his Anfield stay.

The winger also revealed he sees no reason he can’t play into his 40s, much like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (right). Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed, Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Salah open up about Liverpool contract extension

Salah's new Liverpool contract came after months of speculation regarding his future, with one of the strongest rumors being a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Clubs like Al Ittihad were reportedly ready to offer a lucrative deal but the Egyptian ended up staying in the Premier League.

Speaking to ON Sports, as quoted by Mirror Football, Salah confirmed that talks with Saudi clubs did take place.

“I thought it was a good opportunity. My contract was up at Liverpool, and I would have gone to Saudi, but we finalised the deal with Liverpool. I always stay in contact with them (Saudi clubs).” Mohamed Salah stated.

The appeal of the Saudi Pro League

The rise of the Saudi Pro League has attracted several top players in recent years such as Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema, who recently aimed a subtle dig at Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr applauds the fans during the warm up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park on May 07, 2025. Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

At 32, Salah was considered a prime target to help further boost the league's profile. Yet, Liverpool stood firm and were unwilling to part with their 245-goal forward, per Wikipedia.

Salah's decision to stay highlights his deep connection to Liverpool, with his place as a club legend not cemented.

“I am happy here in Liverpool and I am staying here for the next two years. Then I will see what I will do next.” Salah said.

Salah's bid to play till 40 like Cristiano Ronaldo

When asked about his motivation to maintain his high standards, Salah pointed to the fact that he can play till the age of 40 like ex-Real Madrid icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I will stop playing when I have that feeling. But if you ask me for my opinion, I think I can play until the age of 39 or 40.” he added.

Liverpool trophy parade rocked by car accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the devastating incident where a car drove into a crowd at Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade on Monday, May 26, causing multiple injuries.

Lots of football figures, including ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, have sooken against the disaster while offering words of comfort to the injured fans.

