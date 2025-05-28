Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi chose Michael Essien as the best defensive midfielder ahead of Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kante

Obi highlighted Essien’s key qualities calling him “a machine” as he made the bold declaration in a video going rounds on social media

The former Ghana international, who joined Chelsea in 2005 for a record £24.4 million, played 256 games, and won major trophies

Former Chelsea and Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has stirred debate among football fans by naming Michael Essien as the best defensive midfielder ahead of Chelsea legends Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante.

Obi made this surprising choice in a recent TNT Sports TikTok video, praising Essien's ability, versatility, and impact on the pitch.

Michael Essien (left), N'Golo Kante (middle, in yellow), Claude Makelele (right). Image credit: Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA, Adam Davy/EMPICS, GLYN KIRK/AFP

Essien over Makelele and Kante

John Mikel Obi, who played for Chelsea from 2006 to 2017, had the privilege of sharing the midfield with some of the game's finest.

During his early years at Chelsea, he played alongside both Claude Makelele and Michael Essien.

However, in his view, the former Lyon and Bastia player was the most complete and underrated of them all.

“Essien was a machine. He could do everything — defend, attack, shoot, tackle. He was strong, fast, and could play in multiple positions. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he did.” Obi said.

Michael Essien at Chelsea

Michael Essien joined Chelsea from French side Lyon in 2005 for a then club-record fee of £24.4 million, per the BBC. It was a massive signing, and the Ghanaian quickly justified the price tag.

His power, stamina, and work rate made him an instant hit with the fans and a key part of Jose Mourinho's dominant Chelsea side.

Essien went on to play 256 games for the Blues over nine seasons, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup, and the prestigious UEFA Champions League in 2012, per UEFA.

He scored some memorable goals too, including a stunning strike against Arsenal and a vital goal against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Michael Essien's versatility

Ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria midfieilder Mikel Obi emphasized Essien’s skillfulness as a key reason for his choice.

While Makelele was known for his specialist role as a holding midfielder and Kante for his incredible work rate and ball-winning skills, Essien edges them thanks to his completeness.

Essien’s powerful performances in crunch matches made him a trusted figure in Chelsea’s most important battles. Whether in Europe or the Premier League, he was always ready.

Watch the video below.

Essien shares iconic Madrid moment with Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Michael Essien's nostalgic throwback photo with Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Real Madrid.

Essien, who is a coach at Denmark's FC Nordsjaelland, posted the old picture on his Instagram story as lots of fans commented with positive reviews.

