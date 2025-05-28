Benjamin Asare showcased a little-known feature about himself during Ghana's clash with Nigeria in the Unity Cup

The towering goalkeeper embarrassed an onrushing Nigerian attacker with some filthy footwork

This is Asare's third straight game as Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper after displacing Lawrence Ati-Zigi in March

At the heart of Ghana’s tense encounter with Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup stood a figure of calm, Benjamin Asare.

The experienced shot-stopper once again proved why Otto Addo continues to trust him as Ghana’s go-to man between the posts.

Benjamin Asare 'destroys' Nigerian striker with insane skill

The 32-year-old, now firmly established as the Black Stars' first choice, delivered a standout moment that had fans buzzing.

In a clip circulating widely online, Asare turned what looked like a dangerous situation into a showcase of composure and technical finesse.

Under pressure inside his own box at the GTech Community Stadium, Asare received a back pass while a Nigerian forward rapidly closed him down.

Rather than panicking or launching the ball upfield—as most would—he remained cool.

In a move that drew admiration from both sets of supporters, he dummied the advancing attacker, shifted the ball to his weaker foot, and calmly cleared his lines.

The moment, brief as it was, summed up how much the towering goalkeeper has evolved; not just as a shot-stopper, but as a modern-day ball-playing keeper.

It’s the kind of confidence that spreads through a defensive line, knowing their last man isn’t just reactive but capable of playing his part in possession.

More than just a flashy moment, it was a statement—a reminder that the Black Stars have a guardian who brings not just safe hands but smart feet.

