After keeping two consecutive clean sheets, Benjamin Asare’s bright run with the Black Stars hit a rough patch under the London lights.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, who recently displaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, endured a tough evening at the GTech Community Stadium.

What began as a promising outing quickly turned into a nightmare as Nigeria struck twice in five minutes, leaving the Black Stars stunned.

Asare started the match with confidence, even thrilling fans with a bit of flair early on.

In one standout moment, he completely bamboozled Samuel Chukwueze with a slick piece of footwork, drawing cheers from the stands and underlining his recent growth in confidence and distribution.

But the good vibes didn't last long.

Benjamin Asare loses his clean sheet record

A series of defensive mishaps, coupled with questionable goalkeeping decisions, handed Nigeria the initiative.

The first goal stemmed from a lapse on the left flank. Gideon Mensah, perhaps a little too casual, lost the ball in a dangerous area.

Nigerian full-back Ismaila Sodiq took full advantage, whipping in a teasing delivery.

Razak Simpson, usually reliable at the back, misjudged the flight and slipped at the worst possible moment. Cyril Dessers needed no second invitation, slotting home from close range with Asare helplessly exposed.

Moments later, the second blow came, and this one was harder to defend, but partly to blame on Asare.

With Nigeria earning a freekick from the troublesome left flank, Asare appeared to initially commit to coming off his line.

But halfway through his movement, he hesitated. In that split-second of indecision, Semi Ajayi and Simpson collided in the air.

The ball, deflected awkwardly off the Ghanaian defender, looped into the net, catching Asare flat-footed and out of position.

Fans chide Asare after conceding twice against Nigeria

The reaction was immediate and unforgiving.

Fans flooded social media to vent their frustrations, turning their criticism toward the 32-year-old goalkeeper.

@kobe_boujee88 couldn't hide his sarcasm:

"We dey see Benjamin Asare in true colors now 😂😂"

@lk_benn chimed in with a cheeky comparison:

"You see oo😂😂 Onana kraa y3😂"

@faiyazboateng joked:

"Man reach London dey show we Joe Hart moves😭"

@OkSenyaaa didn’t hold back:

"Benjamin Asare is such a fraud, man. But apparently him getting clean sheets in the GPL makes him the best Ghanaian keeper."

@emma_jnrk offered a brutal summary:

"This is the real Benjamin Asare wai, local players are not good for Black Stars if you really want results."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh