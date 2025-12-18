Roman Fada, Daddy Lumba's manager, compared the late highlife icon's legacy to that of global legends

He vowed to protect Daddy Lumba’s reputation, emphasising that the singer’s music would never grow old

Fada praised Daddy Lumba’s unparallelled impact on the music industry, calling his work "unmatched" and still influential today

Daddy Lumba’s manager, Kwabena Agyemang Appiah Kubi, well known as Roman Fada, has made a powerful declaration that stirred mixed reactions on social media.

During a segment on Ezra FM, Roman Fada equated the legacy of the late Ghanaian highlife icon, Daddy Lumba (Charles K. Fosu), to that of international legends.

In the now trending video, Roman Fada vowed that he had placed the late singer in the same standard as legends like Bob Marley and Michael Jackson.

His claim comes after the funeral service of the late highlife singer, held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The legendary music icon passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025 after a battle with illness.

Roman Fada compares Daddy Lumba with legends

Speaking in respect to the singer, Roman Fada vowed that he and other loyal fans will fiercely protect the late star's reputation from any attempts to tarnish it.

In his words:

"We can proudly say that. And I know he will say that his legacy is like the late Bob Nesta Marley and Michael Jackson. His music will never grow old. Because the work he has done on this earth is honourable. It is something that is still with us today."

Roman Fada also discussed Daddy Lumba's unparallelled contributions to the music industry.

"On behalf of the late Charles K. Fosu, 'Daddy Lumba,' where he has reached, the great work he has done on this earth is unparallelled," he said.

The video shared on Facebook is below:

Daddy Lumba's children pay tribute at funeral

In a similar story, Daddy Lumba's children honoured their late father with a heartfelt tribute to bid him farewell.

Speaking at the event, the music icon's first son, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, detailed the memories he shared with his late father.

He also stated the values Daddy Lumba instilled in him and his siblings before his untimely passing.

He said:

"Today, we speak to you with love, gratitude and deep belonging. Since you left us, so much has changed, and yet, you remain close to us. In a way that words can hardly describe, you were more than just a father. You were our strength, comfort, and laughter."

"You showed us what it means to stand together, never give up and to embrace life and an open heart. Each of us carries a part of you within us. Your warmth and generosity. We carry the memories you gave us."

The small moments have become big now because they helped guide us through our grief. We miss your voice, hugs, and your way of calming us even when everything feels heavy. But we know this. Your heart continues to beat within ours."

"The traces you left in our lives will remain forever. Dad, we thank you for every smile, piece of advice, and every second we were blessed to share with you. We love you today, tomorrow and always. With all our love, your kids."

The late singer's eldest daughter and second child, Denise Nana Ama Fosu, and Odo Broni's eldest son also shared emotional tributes to their late father.

The Instagram videos of Daddy Lumba's children paying tribute to their late father at the funeral are below:

