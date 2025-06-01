Accra Lions were relegated from the Ghana Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat to Dreams FC in their final match of the season

The Lions failed to convert chances, while Dreams FC capitalized with goals from Razak Salifu and Aziz Musibau

The club’s relegation ends a five-year stay in the top flight, having once impressed with one of the youngest squads in league history

Accra Lions have officially been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC in their final home game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The loss confirmed the end of their five-year journey in the top flight, marking a bittersweet moment for the young club.

Accra Lions Drop to Division One After Defeat to Dreams FC in GPL Clash

How Dreams FC sealed Accra Lions' fate

Accra Lions started the match on the front foot, creating several chances in the early stages. In the 10th minute, Fuzy Taylor whipped in a dangerous cross that narrowly missed a decisive touch.

Just a minute later, Lucky Nwafor rose to meet another delivery from Taylor, only to see his header rattle the crossbar.

The pressure from the home side continued, and in the 41st minute, Edmond Amakye tested the Dreams FC goalkeeper with a powerful long-range effort.

Tensions flared in the 27th minute when controversial refereeing decisions led to yellow cards for Awoute and Setordjie, as frustration grew among the Lions' ranks.

Despite controlling much of the first half, the Lions were stunned in the 51st minute when Razak Salifu broke the deadlock for the visitors.

Accra Lions almost found an instant reply through Yao Sokpoli, but his attempt struck the post, adding to their growing misfortune.

Desperate to turn the game around, the Lions made a triple substitution in the 73rd minute.

However, their hopes were dashed in the 84th minute when Aziz Musibau scored the second for Dreams FC, effectively sealing Accra Lions’ relegation.

Reflecting on Accra Lions' Premier League journey

Founded in 2015, Accra Lions climbed through the ranks swiftly, making their Ghana Division One debut in 2018.

They earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 season after an impressive campaign that saw them net 57 goals in 28 games. Striker Rauf Salifu finished that season as the division's top scorer with 21 goals.

Accra Lions had one of the youngest squads in the Ghana Premier League. Photo: @ghanaballers.

In their debut top-flight season, Accra Lions made an immediate impact, showcasing a youthful and energetic squad.

The club's commitment to youth development became one of their defining features.

During the 2023/24 campaign, they even finished as league runners-up—an impressive feat considering their inexperience.

On matchday 7 against Bofoakwa Tano, they made headlines by fielding a starting XI with an average age of just 18.09 years, the youngest ever in Ghana Premier League history.

But despite the promise and excitement that surrounded their campaign, a lack of consistency and experience eventually caught up with them.

What's next for Accra Lions?

Their relegation comes as a sobering moment for a side that had once shown so much promise.

Now facing life in Division One once again, Accra Lions will look to rebuild and return stronger.

The foundation they have laid, especially with their youth-first philosophy, offers hope for a swift and sustainable comeback to the top tier.

