The Ghana Premier League title race took an unexpected and controversial turn on Sunday, June 1, 2025, after league leaders Nations FC abandoned their Matchweek 33 encounter against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena.

The match was abruptly halted with about 10 minutes remaining, and the hosts Holy Stars leading 1-0.

The incident throws the season’s climax into chaos, as Nations FC, who sat atop the table with 60 points after 32 games, now face the prospect of disciplinary sanctions that could impact their championship ambitions.

Controversial ending in Ampain

The fixture had been billed as a stern test for Nations FC, with Holy Stars battling relegation and highly motivated in front of their home fans.

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute when the home side burried a penalty with Kofi Mensah beaten.

In the 73rd minute, with Holy Stars still holding their 1-0 advantage, the Nations FC technical bench and players began protesting a series of refereeing decisions including a second penalty call in favour of Basake Holy Stars.

Tensions escalated, and after extended deliberation and heated exchanges with match officials, Nations FC walked off the pitch.

Despite attempts by officials and security to restore order, Nations FC refused to return to the field, prompting the referee to officially abandon the match.

GPL title race hottens up

While the drama unfolded in Ampain, Nations FC’s closest challengers seized their opportunity to close the gap.

Second-placed Bibiani Gold Stars secured a thrilling 3-2 victory away at Berekum Chelsea, clawing back from a goal down with two late strikes in a dramatic finale.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko also kept their slim title hopes alive with a narrow 3-2 win over Medeama SC.

Kotoko’s victory came courtesy of a 78th-minute strike by Albert Amoah who netted a hat-trick for the first time in his GPL career.

Implications and possible sanctions against Nations FC

The Ghana Football Association is expected to launch a swift investigation into the events at Ampain.

According to GPL regulations, teams that refuse to continue matches without just cause face sanctions including forfeiture, points deduction, and possible fines.

If the match is awarded to Holy Stars as a 3-0 forfeit, Nations FC could lose crucial points at a pivotal moment in the season.

This could potentially allow Gold Stars or even Kotoko to overtake them in the final round of fixtures, depending on goal difference and remaining results.

